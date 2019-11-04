Lake Mills High School's "Be the Change" group is working to send military care packages to those serving overseas and are asking for donations of extra Halloween candy.
The group is also accepting monetary donations to buy other supplies.
Drop off locations are Timbercreek or Lake Mills High School office. Those with questions can contact Betsy Hirschfeld at 920-648-2355 ext. 333 or at betsy.hirschfeld@lakemills.k12.wi.us.
