10/10/19

Citation: Speeding W. Madison Street / W. Tyranena Park Road

Written warning: defective head lamp N. Main Street / E. Pine Street

Stolen vehicle Water Street

House Check E Prospect Street

House Check Grove Street

Theft Crystal Farms

Assist Jefferson County Human Service E. Pine Street

15 Day Certificate Expired Registration CTH V/89

Written Warning Fail to Display Registration Sticker Madison/W. Grant Street

Written Warning Fail to obey traffic sign Hy 89/Keyes Street

10/11/19

Assist EMS Elm Street

Warning: Fail to display registration decal Main Street/Oak Street

Citation: Operate without valid driver’s license, written warning for tint Mulberry/Prairie Avenue

Written Warning: Fail to Maintain Mounted Stop Lamp CTHV/Maple Court

Mutual Aid JESO Hwy 89/Gallup

10/12/19

Citation-speeding Hwy B/V (west)

Assist EMS Mulberry Street

Written warning speeding S Main Street/Phillips Lane

Written warning speeding S Main Street/Phillips Lane

Written Warning: Window Tint Cty V/Birch

Citation: Expired Registration Cty V/89

Citation: Operate Without Valid Driver’s License Cty V/Birch

15 Day Certificate Expired Registration Cty V/Birch

Written Warning: Tint Cty V/89

Written Warning: Defective Headlamp 89/Grant Street

Written Warning: Speeding Main Street/Pine Street

Criminal Traffic Complaint OWI (2nd), Citation PAC, Written Warning: Fail to yield right away Cty V/Owen Street

10/13/19

15 Day Certificate Expired Registration CTY V/Topeka Drive

Mutual Aid: Watertown E. Lake Park Place

EMS Assist E. Lake Street

10/14/19

All Other Report W Madison Street

Written warning: speeding, no proof of insurance E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane

Assist EMS Water Street

Citation Speeding N Main Street

Assist EMS Lake Shore Drive

Warning Defective tail light Hwy 89/Cty Tk V

10/15/19

Counterfeit Bill W. Tyranena Park Road

Hit and Run S. Ferry Drive

warning-Defective taillight Hwy 89/Hwy V

Warning-speeding E. Lake/C.P. Avenue

Warrant x2 Water Street

10/16/19

Warning — Fail to display registration sticker N. Main Street / W. Madison Street

House Check Pinnacle Drive

Stolen Vehicle S. Main Street

Warning — Speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane

Mutual Aid JESO Hwy B/Harvey Street

Cat Bite Circle Drive

