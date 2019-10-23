10/10/19
Citation: Speeding W. Madison Street / W Tyranena Park Road
Written warning: defective head lamp N. Main Street / E. Pine Street
Stolen vehicle Water Street
House Check E Prospect Street
House Check Grove Street
Theft Crystal Farms
Assist Jefferson County Human Service E. Pine Street
15 Day Certificate Expired Registration CTH V/89
Written Warning Fail to Display Registration Sticker Madison/W. Grant Street
Written Warning Fail to obey traffic sign Hy 89/Keyes Street
10/11/19
Assist EMS Elm Street
Warning: Fail to display registration decal Main Street/Oak Street
Citation: Operate without valid driver’s license, written warning for tint Mulberry/Prairie Avenue
Written Warning: Fail to Maintain Mounted Stop Lamp CTHV/Maple Court
Mutual Aid JESO Hwy 89/Gallup
10/12/19
Citation-speeding Hwy B/V (west)
Assist EMS Mulberry Street
Written warning speeding S Main Street/Phillips Lane
Written warning speeding S Main Street/Phillips Lane
Written Warning: Window Tint Cty V/Birch
Citation: Expired Registration Cty V/89
Citation: Operate Without Valid Driver’s License Cty V/Birch
15 Day Certificate Expired Registration Cty V/Birch
Written Warning: Tint Cty V/89
Written Warning: Defective Headlamp 89/Grant Street
Written Warning: Speeding Main Street/Pine Street
Criminal Traffic Complaint OWI (2nd), Citation PAC, Written Warning: Fail to yield right away Cty V/Owen Street
10/13/19
15 Day Certificate Expired Registration CTY V/Topeka Drive
Mutual Aid: Watertown E. Lake Park Place
EMS Assist E. Lake Street
10/14/19
All Other Report W Madison Street
Written warning: speeding, no proof of insurance E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane
Assist EMS Water Street
Citation Speeding N Main Street
Assist EMS Lake Shore Drive
Warning Defective tail light Hwy 89/Cty Tk V
10/15/19
Counterfeit Bill W. Tyranena Park Road
Hit and Run S. Ferry Drive
warning-Defective taillight Hwy 89/Hwy V
Warning-speeding E. Lake/C.P. Avenue
Warrant x2 Water Street
10/16/19
Warning — Fail to display registration sticker N. Main Street / W. Madison Street
House Check Pinnacle Drive
Stolen Vehicle S. Main Street
Warning — Speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane
Mutual Aid JESO Hwy B/Harvey Street
Cat Bite Circle Drive
