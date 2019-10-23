Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning will give way to cloudy skies and light rain during the afternoon. High 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.