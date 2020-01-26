Luther Prep’s girls basketball team ended a 20-game losing streak to Lakeside Lutheran with a 42-39 home win last season.
The Warriors answered with a 51-42 win on their home floor, meaning they headed into Tuesday having won 21 of the last 22 games versus the Phoenix dating back to the 2008-2009 season.
Luther Prep would not be denied consecutive home victories in the biannual rivalry, defeating Lakeside Lutheran 60-40 in a Capitol North game at LPS for the team’s fourth win in five games.
The Phoenix (7-2, 3-1 in conference) led 27-22 at the break after an 8-0 run late in the half. Sophomore forward Grace Schmidt, who notched a game-high 17 points, scored with a lefty lay-in on a fastbreak before finishing through contact in the paint. Junior guard Grace Kieselhorst knocked down a 3 to cap the spurt.
“When you can pound it inside and the shooters are hitting on the outside, that’s the kind of game we are looking to play,” Luther Prep girls basketball coach Mark Schroeder said. “We bounced back from a tough loss against WLA (on Tuesday). The team had a good pow-wow yesterday and said ‘we need to turn it up.’
“When we got into that halfcourt set and were able to work inside-out, Grace was able to come up with some buckets down low. The shooters were phenomenal on the outside, potentially over 50 percent from 3. Anytime you have a night like that, you’re always happy.”
The Warriors (7-6, 1-2) pulled within four early in the second stanza before senior guard Ana Glisper assisted on a 3-pointer by senior guard Naomi Bridgemen. Glisper then hit a runner and Schmidt grabbed two of her own misses in the paint, finishing the third try to make it 35-23 with 13 minutes, 45 seconds remaining.
“I thought we played really hard. It seemed like every time Luther Prep needed a 3 or rebound, they got it,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Tim Matthies said. “They shot free throws well. They put a nice run together before half that took advantage of a couple of bad rotations I caused. Those are my fault.”
Lakeside called timeout and scored on its next trip on a layup by sophomore forward Claire Liddicoat. Glisper then hit two midrange jumpers, extending the lead to 39-25. Glisper grabbed an offensive board and passed to Schmidt, who found a wide open Bridgemen from 3.
After junior forward Lauren Paulsen got a steal in transition, Grace Kieselhorst connected on a 3-pointer from the wing, pushing the advantage to 48-30 with 7:15 left.
The Phoenix were solid in the halfcourt defensively, turning away drives into the middle.
“We did a good job of funneling the ball to the outside into a nice trap,” Schroeder said. “They tried to penetrate in the middle and we funneled it into the corners. We had good helpside defense and were able to force some turnovers.”
Glisper scored 11 points, Paulsen had 10 and Bridgemen finished with eight. Both of Grace Kieselhorst’s baskets were 3-pointers and sophomore forward Taylor Zellmer had five in a reserve role.
“They needed to be able to come back and get our heads level in knowing and understanding every game we have to be ready to play,” Schroeder said of the team’s ability to bounce back from Tuesday’s defeat. “We can’t show up and expect we are going to win. We have to be focused, staying calm when the pressure comes and playing with a pit in your stomach. We talked about those three things. That was the biggest difference is that we were focused and they stuck with the game plan. We did an excellent job of handling the ball and knocking shots down.”
Junior guard Mia Murray led Lakeside, which has lost four in a row, with nine points and freshman guard Marin Riesen chipped in six.
Lakeside plays at Stoughton for a non-conference tilt Saturday at 7:15 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 60,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 40
Lakeside Lutheran 22 18 — 40
Luther Prep 27 33 — 60
Lakeside Lutheran (fg-ftm-pts) — Slonaker 1-3-5, M. Heckmann 1-0-3, Schuetz 1-1-3, Stuebs 1-0-2, Uecker 2-0-4, Liddicoat 1-0-2, Neuberger 1-0-2, Riesen 3-0-6, Raymond 1-2-4, Murray 1-6-9. Totals 13 12-17 40.
Luther Prep — Paulsen 3-2-10, Glisper 5-1-11, Bridgemen 2-2-8, G. Kieselhorst 2-0-6, Schultz 1-0-3, Schmidt 7-3-17, Zellmer 1-2-5. Totals 21 10-16 60.
3-point goals — LL (M. Heckmann, Murray) 2; LP (Paulsen 2, Bridgemen 2, G. Kieselhorst 2, Schultz, Zellmer) 8. Total fouls — LL 18, LP 13. Fouled out — LL, Slonaker.
Stoughton 43, Lakeside Lutheran 30
STOUGHTON — The Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team scored 10 first-half points, falling behind by 19 at halftime, in a 43-30 non-conference loss at Stoughton on Saturday.
The Warriors (7-7) were 6-for-16 from the free throw line and made 11 field goals.
Senior forward Lauren Thiele and junior guard Mia Murray each scored seven points. Freshman guard Marin Riesen tallied five.
Stoughton (5-9) sophomore guard Ava Loftus had a game-high 10 points.
The Warriors play Poynette at home in conference play on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
STOUGHTON 43,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 30
Warriors 10 20 — 30
Vikings 29 14 — 43
Lakeside Lutheran (fg-ftm-pts) — Slonaker 1-0-2, Gnabasik 1-1-3, M. Heckmann 1-0-3, Thiele 3-1-7, Neuberger 0-1-1, Riesen 1-3-5, Raymond 1-0-2, Murray 3-0-7. Totals 11 6-16 30.
Stoughton — Zaemisch 3-0-7, Kotlowski 1-0-2, Davidson 2-2-6, Ramberg 1-0-2, Marggi 3-0-7, Royston 1-0-2, Loftus 3-3-10, Seidel 2-3-7. Totals 16 8-14 43.
3-point goals — LL (M. Heckmann, Murray) 2; S (Zaemisch, Marggi, Loftus) 3. Total fouls — LL 14, S 19.
