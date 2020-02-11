A 2019 Lakeside Lutheran High School graduate will be operating a local painting business this summer.
Lucas Schneider, a student at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, will be running the local branch of College Works Painting this summer.
"It is a highly selective internship hiring college students all across the country and Canada," Schneider said.
The company partners with Sherwin WIlliams to paint over 10,000 homes annually.
"I will be going around in the local area to do outdoor and indoor painting for the entire summer. I will be managing the business to get the experience of being an entrepreneur."
Schneider's business will be based in Lake Mills, but he will also be working in the surrounding area.
College Works Painting offers students the ability to create income, acquire real world experience running a business and managing expenses and learn community values that promote integrity and responsibility. Homeowners benefit with industry leading service plans, competitive prices and a team of devoted paint contractors.
"I offer free, personalized estimates and potential customers can call me at 920-253-6926 or email me at duke4361@gmail.com."
