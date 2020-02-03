In his opinion column of Jan. 9, Rich Lowry advocated for loose regulation of e-cigarettes. As a retired physician who specialized in pulmonary medicine (lungs/respiratory) I disagree and will outline the medical facts as currently known about e-cigarettes/vaping.
Mr. Lowry spoke strongly against the current sentiment in government, including the Trump administration, favoring the placement of restrictions on e-cigarettes/vaping products including particularly flavored e-cigarettes. Mr. Lowry claimed that “vaping is almost all upside….There is little evidence that vaping is hazardous….” and “The problem with flavor bans is its effect on adult e-cigarette users.”
Mr. Lowry quotes a “credible estimate” that e-cigarettes are “about 95% less harmful than cigarettes.” Unfortunately, there is no credible evidence to support this statement. Vaping liquid contains numerous chemical ingredients that are not publicly reported. Documented short-term side effects include mouth and throat irritation, nausea and cough. Animal studies show airway changes similar to those caused by smoking. Long-term risks are completely unknown.
Nicotine is not just “a bad habit,” it is highly addictive. Teen vaping is an epidemic. It was rare prior to 2012. By 2017 28% of 12th graders reported vaping and by 2018 that increased to 37%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the number of middle and high schoolers who report e-cigarette smoking increased from 3.6 million in 2018 to 5.4 million in 2019 (a 50% increase). Importantly, teens are disproportionately attracted to candy and fruit-flavored vaping products. This huge number of teens who are newly exposed to nicotine, are at high risk for developing nicotine addiction which many times leads to smoking tobacco and/or vaping other products including THC (commercial or black market).
According to the CDC as of Jan. 17, the recent outbreak of pneumonia caused by vaping (e-cigarette or vaping associated lung injury or EVALI) has resulted in severe pneumonia requiring 2,602 hospitalizations and 57 deaths in the U.S. since June 2019. Vaping black market products containing THC with vitamin E acetate as an ingredient have caused most, but not all, of these cases. Of those cases 17% of patients have reported using only commercial products. The CDC continues to recommend all persons refrain from use of all vaping products.
With regard to e-cigarettes for smoking cessation in adults, the best study available shows a success rate of 18% at one year which is slightly better than other nicotine replacement strategies (nicotine patches, lozenges or nasal spray) alone but less effective than traditional nicotine replacement combined with medications (varenicline/Chantix, or bupropion/Zyban). The vast majority of those who used e-cigarettes for smoking cessation in this study continued to smoke tobacco. Less than 4% were not using nicotine at one year, whereas in the group that used traditional nicotine replacement, over 9% were no longer using any nicotine product.
Vaping should not be considered safe; we have no long-term studies to support those claims. The tobacco industry, which now owns the largest purveyors of e-cigarettes, has a long history of marketing to teens and lying to the public about the dangers of smoking. The industry is aggressively marketing to teens with attractive gadgets, flavored vapors and social media. They have successfully created an epidemic of teen users to fuel their profits. While e-cigarettes may be a smoking cessation tool for some adults, the rate of success is low, users remain addicted to nicotine and we cannot say it is a safe alternative. Instead of being an effective risk reduction strategy for smoking cessation, vaping has become a multibillion-dollar industry whose primary victims are newly nicotine-addicted teens.
We need to ban all flavored nicotine products, enforce a ban on selling e-cigarettes to those under age 21 and enforce strong federal limits on the marketing of e-cigarettes.
