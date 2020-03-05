Donald Hein, born and raised in Milford, is one of 14 siblings.
“I was in high school all through the war years,” Don said recently in his rural Lake Mills home.
The son of the late Benjamin and Clara (Steinel) Hein, he had four brothers and nine sisters.
“We would help the farmers around us,” he said, when he was growing up. “We did that, so we could have dinner with them. We were a little short on food, but we made it.”
Obviously proud of his large family, he shared photos of the big clan with the Leader.
He graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1945 and turned 18-years-old in 1946.
“The draft notice was there the next day,” said the World War II era veteran.
He did his basic training at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
“They shipped us to California, we were supposed to go to Iraq, but because I lost my brother in Tarawa they wouldn’t let me go. I stayed at Sixth Army Headquarters in San Francisco.”
The Battle of Tarawa was the first American offensive in the central Pacific region during World War II in 1943.
His brother James Hein fought at the Battle of Guadalcanal and then had respite in New Zealand, before the next conflict at Tarawa, where he lost his life. He was 23-years-old at the time of his death.
“He was killed in action Nov. 23, 1943 and we didn’t find out until the day before Christmas. It wasn’t a very good Christmas that year.”
James Hein had a hernia and couldn’t get in the service, so he had it repaired because he wanted to join, Don said.
“He wanted to get in and he enlisted in the Marines and he was gone,” he said of his older brother.
James Hein enlisted Jan. 3, 1941. According to an article in the Lake Mills Leader Dec. 30, 1943, Hein had never been home on leave since he enlisted. He was among the first of the Marine units to invade Guadalcanal and suffered from malaria as well as other ailments while in the tropics.
The family had just received a V-mail letter from James Hein on Saturday, Dec. 18. The letter was dated Nov. 12.
The Leader article says his parents feared he was chosen to invade the Gilbert Islands, but believed he was safe because as the weeks slipped by they had not received notice from the government of his death.
Another brother, the late Carroll (Kelly) Hein, was also in the Marines. He served from October 1943 to Feb. 28, 1946 and also fought in the South Pacific during the war. He was an amphibian tractor operator training in San Diego and then Guadalcanal before helping to take Peleliu Island and traveling to Okinawa.
Don Hein was in the Army for a year-and-a-half, during which time he drove motor pool. When he was drafted the family didn’t know Don wouldn’t have to go overseas due to his brother’s death.
“The circumstances with my brother, they wouldn’t let me go.”
He stayed for the remainder of his service in California.
“We picked up brass that would come in and have to go in or out.”
General Mark Clark was the commander there Don said.
“We had USO people working for us, civilians, so this lady who worked in the motor pool with us was like a mother to us and it was really good.”
The woman even came to Wisconsin to visit Don after the war.
The base was situated near the Golden Gate bridge with a view of Alcatraz.
Hein played on the Sixth Army Baseball team and continued to play baseball for the Legion team for many years after his service.
He got out of the service in 1946
Hein has been a member of the American Legion Post 67 for many years and was commander in 2003 and 2004.
“As soon as I was eligible I joined the Legion, because my dad was a member. He was in World War I and went to Europe, but I don’t think he was in any conflict.”
His parents lived until there late 80s.
“I’m still here at 92,” he said.
He tries to get to the Legion every Friday to socialize with other veterans.
After the war Don served as Chief of Police in 1950 and was a truck driver for years after that for various companies around the area, including the egg farm.
Hein and his wife Nancy have been married 69 years. The couple has three daughters; Penny, Kim and Patty. The couple met after Don saw Nancy walking down the street in Lake Mills.
Of all the accomplishments in his life he seems most proud of his children, showing off track metals, photos and accomplishments of his now adult children recently in his rural Lake Mills home.
