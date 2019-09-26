Burglaries to unlocked cars, homes and garages are still occurring on an almost nightly basis in Southeastern Wisconsin.
Criminals have been targeting unlocked vehicles and have been gaining access to homes with garage door openers and entering at night while homeowners sleep.
Lake Mills Police are warning the community to do everything they can to deter these types of criminals.
On Wednesday night there were several more home burglaries in Waunakee, similar to the ones that happened last month in the Jefferson area.
Lake Mills Police Chief Mick Selck has been using Facebook as a tool to warn Lake Mills residents.
“I am trying to warn people, but my officers still see garage doors standing open at night and other things that make homeowners more likely to be a target,” Selck said.
Police in the region believe the same thieves are responsible for the string of car thefts and home burglaries occurring recently.
“Even if people do everything thing they can there is still no guarantee they won’t get hit, but why make it easy?” Selck said.
Break-ins have occurred in Dane, Sauk, Columbia and Jefferson counties and law enforcement says they are too similar.
The suspects were caught on camera in Cottage Grove last weekend. Video showed half a dozen people running to and from cars in the neighborhood checking to see if they were unlocked.
In that string of thefts thieves got away with a car around 8 a.m.
Lake Mills Police posted a video of a suspicious person walking up to a homeowner’s door in the 300 block of Pinnacle Drive in Lake Mills as a reminder that it’s important to be vigilant.
“I feel like it is not a matter of if, but a matter of when this will happen to us too,” Selck said.
Those who have information to share with the Lake Mills Police Department can contact them at 920-648-2354.
