A legendary tradition in downtown Lake Mills continues with Santa Claus coming to town to light the Christmas tree in Commons Park Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m.
Santa will arrive by Lake Mills Fire Truck at the park. He will use his magic to light the tree which will remain lit all season! After the tree is lit, Santa will sit down to listen to children’s wish lists and take free photos. Treats will be provided.
The Rock Lake Activity Center’s Tour of Homes will begin Dec. 7 at homes around the city and benefit the center. For more information go to www.rocklakeac.org/tour-of-homes.html.
Santa will visit with children Dec. 7, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Watson Ace Hardware in Lake Mills.
The women of St. Gabriel Parish are preparing for the 28th annual Cookie Walk which will take place at the St. Francis Xavier Church Center, 608 College St., Saturday, Dec. 7 from 7-10 a.m. or until the cookies run out. Home baked, decorated cookies for sale, open to the public.
On Sunday, Dec. 8 the magic of the Christmas season will come alive with free horse drawn carolers around Commons Park from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The rides will be free and are sponsored by local businesses.
The Lake Mills Holiday Market will be Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Lake Mills Middle School, 318 College St. There will be over 100 talented artists and crafters, prepared food vendors and growers at the event.
Breakfast with Santa will be Dec. 14, 9-10:30 a.m. at the Lake Mills American Legion, 129 S. Main St. hosted by the Tyranena Ladies Club. Children will have the opportunity to eat breakfast and have a photo with Santa.
Santa will make a stop at the Bank of Lake Mills on Dec. 21, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., 186 E. Madison St. The bank is asking participants to bring items or a monetary donation to the humane society.
Events nearby
There will be a Live Nativity at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 301 Clark St., Watertown, Friday, Dec. 6, 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7 from 3-7 p.m. Shows run every 30 minutes. The show is put on collaboratively by the Watertown WELS churches.
The annual Jefferson Holiday Parade of Lights will be Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street in Jefferson.
