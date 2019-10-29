Area veterans are invited to Veteran’s Day programs around town.
Veterans are invited to the Lake Mills Elementary School Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:45 a.m. for breakfast and a program to follow.
On Monday, Nov. 11, veterans are invited to the Lake Mills Middle School for a program at 8:15 a.m. with a special presentation by Mary Mess.
At 9 a.m. veterans are invited to Lake Mills High School for snacks from 9-9:30 and a program from 9:30-10 a.m.
Club 55 Senior Center will offer coffee and conversation from 10:30-11 a.m. at the Congregational UCC Church with brunch at 11 a.m.
