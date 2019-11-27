11/14/19

Written Warning: Fail to display license plate E. Lake Street

10-46 Keys Kwik Trip

Citation: Operate After Suspension, Written Warning: Fail to Signal Turn Hwy 89/CTH V

Written Warning: Fail to Signal Turn, Defective Registration Lamps CTH V/CTH A

Written Warning: Speeding S Main Street/Sandy Beach Road

11/15/19

Written warning: expired registration S. Main Street/ Columbus Street

Identity Theft Daylily Court

Written Warning Tint, no front plate N Main Street/Grant Street

Written Warning Tint Brewster Drive

Citation: Operating with Suspended Registration, operating with a Controlled Substance, All Other Possession of a Controlled Substance (LSD), Possessing a Prescription without a Prescription), Possession of THC, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession with Intent, Truman Narcotics N. Main Street/Grant Street

Written Warning Fail to Obey Sign N. Main Street/E. Tyranena Park Road

Citation Operating After Suspension, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Written Warning Speeding, Defective Brake Light and Insurance Truman Narcotics S. Main Street/E. Prospect Street

11/16/19

Stolen Vehicle W. Lake Park Place

Warning-defective headlamp N. Main Street/Grant Street

Written warning — No parking this side N. Main Street

Written warning — Speed S. Main Street

Written warning — Speed S. Main & Lake Park Place

Written warning — Fail to display registration decal Mulberry Street & Louise Street

Citation Speeding E Tyranena Park Road/Topeka Drive

Parking Citation S. Main Street

11/17/19

Vehicle Lockout Tamarack Drive

Domestic Abuse Disorderly Conduct Cherokee Path

11/18/19

Warning-defective headlamp S. Main Street

All other — Harassment Water Street

Defective brake light N Main Street/E. Tyranena Park Road

Park Citation — Fire Hydrant (S) S. CP Avenue & Jefferson

Written Warning: Defective Headlamp Gladstone Way/CTH V

All Other Welfare Check Tamarack Drive

EMS assist Keyes Street

11/19/19

Mutual Aid State Kwik Trip

Check welfare Woodland Beach Drive

Harassment Complaint E Lake Street

Check welfare Cherokee Path

Disorderly Conduct E Lake Street

Civil Matter S Madison Street

All other E. Pine Street

Counseling notice Catlin Drive

Retail Theft Walgreens

Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol, Truman Narcotics Lake Mills Oasis

11/20/19

Mutual Aid JESO Hwy 89/Oasis Lane

Written Warning: Speeding S. Main Street / Woodland Beach Road

Citation: no insurance, Warning: Speeding W. Madison Street / W. Tyranena Park Road

Civil dispute S. Madison Street

Assist EMS/Narcan W. Lake Park Place

House Check Prospect Street

All other/Juvenile out of control Cherokee Path

Mutual Aid/Vehicle Lockout Pizza Pit

