11/14/19
Written Warning: Fail to display license plate E. Lake Street
10-46 Keys Kwik Trip
Citation: Operate After Suspension, Written Warning: Fail to Signal Turn Hwy 89/CTH V
Written Warning: Fail to Signal Turn, Defective Registration Lamps CTH V/CTH A
Written Warning: Speeding S Main Street/Sandy Beach Road
11/15/19
Written warning: expired registration S. Main Street/ Columbus Street
Identity Theft Daylily Court
Written Warning Tint, no front plate N Main Street/Grant Street
Written Warning Tint Brewster Drive
Citation: Operating with Suspended Registration, operating with a Controlled Substance, All Other Possession of a Controlled Substance (LSD), Possessing a Prescription without a Prescription), Possession of THC, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession with Intent, Truman Narcotics N. Main Street/Grant Street
Written Warning Fail to Obey Sign N. Main Street/E. Tyranena Park Road
Citation Operating After Suspension, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Written Warning Speeding, Defective Brake Light and Insurance Truman Narcotics S. Main Street/E. Prospect Street
11/16/19
Stolen Vehicle W. Lake Park Place
Warning-defective headlamp N. Main Street/Grant Street
Written warning — No parking this side N. Main Street
Written warning — Speed S. Main Street
Written warning — Speed S. Main & Lake Park Place
Written warning — Fail to display registration decal Mulberry Street & Louise Street
Citation Speeding E Tyranena Park Road/Topeka Drive
Parking Citation S. Main Street
11/17/19
Vehicle Lockout Tamarack Drive
Domestic Abuse Disorderly Conduct Cherokee Path
11/18/19
Warning-defective headlamp S. Main Street
All other — Harassment Water Street
Defective brake light N Main Street/E. Tyranena Park Road
Park Citation — Fire Hydrant (S) S. CP Avenue & Jefferson
Written Warning: Defective Headlamp Gladstone Way/CTH V
All Other Welfare Check Tamarack Drive
EMS assist Keyes Street
11/19/19
Mutual Aid State Kwik Trip
Check welfare Woodland Beach Drive
Harassment Complaint E Lake Street
Check welfare Cherokee Path
Disorderly Conduct E Lake Street
Civil Matter S Madison Street
All other E. Pine Street
Counseling notice Catlin Drive
Retail Theft Walgreens
Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol, Truman Narcotics Lake Mills Oasis
11/20/19
Mutual Aid JESO Hwy 89/Oasis Lane
Written Warning: Speeding S. Main Street / Woodland Beach Road
Citation: no insurance, Warning: Speeding W. Madison Street / W. Tyranena Park Road
Civil dispute S. Madison Street
Assist EMS/Narcan W. Lake Park Place
House Check Prospect Street
All other/Juvenile out of control Cherokee Path
Mutual Aid/Vehicle Lockout Pizza Pit
