Col. Brad Meyers took command of the 115th Fighter Wing Medical Group during a ceremony on base Dec. 7.
Meyers, who is a family practice physician at Waterloo Family Medicine, plans to improve the transparency of the medical waiver process, work closely with Wing leadership to build a wing-centric functionality, and to meet the personal and professional needs of the MDG members raising morale throughout the organization.
“I am humbled and excited by this opportunity,” he said. “The medical group is special to me. We have really great people who will help me make these next few years really special. We face the excoriating challenges of preparing for the F-35 weapons system, building a new clinic and medical group home, and improving the excellent services we provide the men and women of the 115th Fighter Wing.”
As he enters command, Meyers brings 35-years of clinical experience as a practicing family physician. After closing his independent solo family medicine practice in Jefferson, following 20-years, he has been with the SSM Health team in Waterloo since 2014.
“My civilian experiences are invaluable,” Meyers said. “Working with people of all ages and providing them with outpatient care for all these years has given me knowledge I’ve been able to share with the young Airmen I work with.”
Meyers has been sharing his expertise with the Airmen he has led since he joined the unit in January 2011, but that was not his first encounter with the military.
“I started as active duty,” he said. “In fact, my initial enlistment is how I got through medical school. The Air Force paid for my schooling and gave me my very first job as a doctor.”
Meyers has been married to Gretchen Geist, a family nurse practitioner who volunteers 20 plus hours a week caring for those with diabetes and other illnesses, for 38 years. With two children and their families, Meyers and his wife keep busy in their free time.
“I’m excited to lead all these Airmen,” Meyers said. “We are like a big, extended family in the medical group, and I’m looking forward to watching the transformations we make during my time as the commander.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.