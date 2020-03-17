Republican Rep.Barbara Dittrich of Oconomowoc announced her 2020 bid for reelection on Thursday, March 12 in Oconomowoc.
Dittrich was joined by former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch along with supporters at Wine Maniacs in Oconomowoc for the announcement. During the evening event, Rep. Dittrich recapped her accomplishments while serving her first term in the Assembly and detailed her goals for the next session.
“I have been incredibly honored to lead the Speaker’s Task Force on adoption where we drafted and passed through the Assembly eight bills aimed at making Wisconsin a more adoption-friendly state," Dittrich said. "Along with the goals of adoption, I was the author of two bills directed at preserving life. These bills would save children with a prenatal diagnosis and increase access to women’s health care across the state at federally qualified health clinics. Unfortunately, those bills were vetoed by our governor."
She continued, “Those who came before us like Scott Walker and Rebecca Kleefisch did some heavy lifting, but we still have much work to get done. I am extremely proud that the one bill that I had signed into law this session was an expansion of our youth apprenticeship program. I am passionate about addressing mental health and drug abuse in our state. And I believe that we can find common ground on lawful gun ownership by addressing school safety with the successful school resource officer program.”
The campaign shared with supporters in attendance that extra help is needed, especially with the Democrat National Convention coming to the state in August. An announcement was made sharing that nomination papers will begin circulating on April 15. Supporters can contact the campaign to find out ways they can help including circulating nomination papers, making donations, and volunteering their time to engage voters.
