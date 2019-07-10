It’s Supercallifragilisticexpialidocious and Ellyn Werner, a senior at Lake Mills High School, will play the lead role in the Cambridge/Deerfield Players production of “Mary Poppins.”
“I'm thrilled to be playing the role of Mary Poppins,” Werner said via email last week. “I get to do a ton of singing, acting and dancing. It can be tiring, but I enjoy every minute doing what I love and all the people around me."
The 17-year-old has been busy with rehearsals for the show which was double cast and will run, July 12-14 and July 19-21. Werner will play Mary Poppins in the second weekend of the show.
Werner has been acting since she was a child. Her first high school musical role was playing a Who in “Suessical the Musical” when she was in fifth grade. She has had roles in the Lake Mills High School musicals including staring as Alice in “The Secret Garden, playing the gangster pastry chef in “The Drowsy Chaperone,” and last school year she played Truly Scrumptious in “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.”
“I'm very excited that I will still have another musical at Lake Mills High School,” she said. “I have also loved getting involved with the Cambridge Deerfield Players Theatre with people from all over and a variety of ages and backgrounds.”
Werner will spend her senior year dancing at Studio 3D, being involved in musicals and preparing for college where she hopes to pursue a degree in musical theatre.
Werner will perform July 19 and 20 at 2 p.m. and July 21 at 2 p.m. at the Cambridge Historic School Gym, 211 South St. Cambridge. Tickets for the show can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com/events/1984.
