The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and local health departments, including Jefferson County Health Department, are investigating a cluster of people with severe lung disease who all reported recent vaping.
As of Friday, Sept. 26, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is aware of 60 cases. They have an additional 14 patients whose records need further investigation.
Counties with cases include: Adams, Brown, Dane, Dodge, Door, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green, Jefferson, Kenosha, La Crosse, Marathon, Milwaukee, Monroe, Outagamie, Portage, Racine, Sauk, Sheboygan, St. Croix, Vernon, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca and Winnebago.
Most of the affected individuals have been adolescents and young adults, but some adults in older age groups have also been affected.
Patients often have a range of initial symptoms, including shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, nausea, vomiting, fever and weight loss. The majority of patients went on to develop severe respiratory illnesses requiring hospitalization, and in some cases, had to be put on ventilators in order to breathe.
No deaths have been reported in Wisconsin.
The majority of cases reported using e-cigarettes or other vaping devices to inhale THC-containing products, such as waxes and oils. THC is the active ingredient in marijuana. The health department warns vaping cartriges containing THC may contain chemicals or other additives that are unknown. Among patients who reported vaping THC, a wide variety of brand names and flavorings were reported.
The State Department of Health Services and Jefferson County Health Department urge the public to avoid vaping in general, but especially to avoid vaping any THC products.
This is a complex and ongoing investigation, and state and local health officials are working together to gather information about the products used, collect products for testing, and investigate new cases. The State Department of Health Services will provide updates as new information becomes available.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 805 cases of lung injury have been reported from 46 states and one US territory. Twelve deaths have been confirmed in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri and Oregon.
The CDC reports 72% of cases involved males with 67% between the ages of 18-34 years-old. All reported cases have a history of e-cigarette product use or vaping.
Based on initial data from certain states most patients have reported a history of using e-cigarette products containing THC. Many patients have reported using THC and nicotine. Some have reported the use of e-cigarette products containing only nicotine.
Health officials say they do not yet know the specific cause of these lung injuries. The investigation has not identified any specific e-cigarette or vaping product (devices, liquids, refill pods and/or cartridges) or substance that is linked to all cases.
The CDC is recommending people refrain from using all types of e-cigarettes containing nicotine or vaping products.
Anyone who has recently used an e-cigarette or vaping product and has symptoms like those reported in this outbreak should see a healthcare provider.
