The Jefferson County Fair kicked off Wednesday and will run through July 14 — with its usual wide selection of music, food, midway carnival fun, youth judging and entertainment.
The theme of the fair this year is “Year of the Carnival.”
The 167th fair’s grandstand stage musical entertainment gets underway July 12 with the Roots & Boots 90s Electric Throwdown featuring Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw. Walker Hayes with Drake White and the Big Fire follow at the grandstand on July 13. Both shows are in the evenings and The Jefferson County Fair has again been offering reserved seating and the party pit — standing-only area in front of the stage — tickets on the track in front of the grandstand. Tickets, while they last, may be purchased online at JcFairPark.com or at the fair park office.
LaMovida Day is Sunday, July 14. Held in the Miller Lite Entertainment Tent, there will be live music and plenty of dancing.
“Enjoy the authentic Mexican food vendors who will be serving food throughout the day,” fair media materials state. “Participate in the jalapeno and a taco eating contest. The day will be filled with family fun and entertainment including an El Grito Contest and much more. Experience the Mexican heritage through music, food and entertainment.”
The family shows are always a staple of good times at the Jefferson County Fair and the Sea Lion Splash returns with shows each day.
Also on hand will be the Jefferson County K-9 Unit under the direction of Capt. Jerry Haferman and Sgt. Brian Olson. The dogs of the unit at present are Gador, Balko and Harlow, who are handled, respectively by Deputies Greg Jansen, Scott Gukich and Jason Behm.
“The sheriff’s office K-9 unit is the most actively utilized of the specialty units,” information from the sheriff’s department stated. “Besides regular patrol duties, the K-9 unit is often called for assistance by deputies and other agencies, both inside and outside of our county. This may take place due to traffic stops, task force investigations, search warrants, or school and prison searches. The K-9 unit is also used for evidence searches, tracking of suspects or missing persons, building searches, and to prevent escape.”
The unit continues to do many public demonstrations for schools, church groups, and community organizations.
“These demonstrations allow us to enhance community relations by explaining the workings of the unit, the benefit to the sheriff’s office, and the benefits to the citizens of this county,” the unit stated. “Monetary donations are often received as a result of the demonstrations, and those donations are used for training and equipment, which lessens the burden on the taxpayer.”
Acts will also be featured in the Miller Lite Entertainment Tent, along with more at the grandstand including a Tractor Pull July 10, the Badger Truck Pull July 11 and Demolition Derby at 2 p.m. July 14.
A basis of the fair is its featuring 4-H participants along with their projects and animals. See the fair’s website for more details on the exhibitors.
Mr. Ed’s Magical Midway returns to the fair to provide carnival entertainment for children of all ages. Wristband specials for certain rides are available daily. The carnival is open each day until 10 p.m.
“Formerly The Midway Hop Stop, we are excited to introduce The Leinie Lodge,” a media release from fair organizers said. “The Leinie Lodge is located in the center of the fair park between the midway and the food vendors. This location features specialty beers from Wisconsin’s 150-year-old brewery, Leinenkugel’s and live music.”
This year there will be five featured specialty beers, along with Miller Lite.
Admission pricing for the fair is adults $10, seniors ages 62 and older $5; children under 12 $5 with children under 5 admitted free. Admission specials include Wednesday: children under 12 admitted free until 5 p.m., buy one get one free adult admission with coupon from PremierBank Newsletter; Thursday buy one get one free adult admission with coupon from PremierBank Newsletter and Sunday military and veterans are free with their ID’s.
