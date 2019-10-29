Thomas Evensen of Johnson Creek, joins Bank First as Vice President of Business Banking and Market President.
In his new role, Evensen will be responsible for the growth and development of the bank’s Watertown market as well as providing leadership to the lenders and support staff in the region.
Evensen has a well-rounded history of providing financial solutions to small and large family owned and closely held companies in Watertown and the surrounding communities. Evensen earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from the University of Phoenix and is a graduate of the Wisconsin Banker’s Association Commercial Lending School.
Dedicated to his community, Evensen serves on the board of directors of the Watertown Rotary Club and is a member of the finance committee of St. Paul Lutheran Church and School in Lake Mills. He resides in Johnson Creek with his wife and their four young children.
