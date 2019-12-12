11/27/19
Found Property Church Street
Citation Operating After Suspension, Warning Failure to Display Plate Hwy 89/Oasis Lane
Assist EMS Tamarack Drive
11/28/19
Lockout of vehicle E Lake Street
11/29/19
911 hang up Mulberry Street
Check Welfare High Street
Lockout of vehicle Tamarack Drive
Warning Speeding Hwy B/ V (west)
Warning Speeding Hwy B/ V (west)
Warning Defective Headlight Mulberry Street/E. Tyranena Park Road
15 day Correction Non-Registration of Auto W. Tyranena Park Road/ N. Main Street
Fraud Water Street
Found Property S Main Street
Warning Speeding E. Tyranena Park Road/Owen Street
11/30/19
Warning Speeding S. Main Street / Catlin Drive
Warning Speeding S. Main Street / Catlin Drive
Accident, Citation Failure to Control Vehicle S. Main Street/Columbus Street
Warning Defective Brake Light Jefferson Street/S. CP Avenue
12/1/19
Mutual Aid State Patrol I94 W. 257
Warning Failure to Display License Plate Hwy 89
Stolen Vehicle Indian Terrace
Citation Non Registration of Auto W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Citation Operating After Suspended Registration, Warning No Proof of Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Citation Operating After Suspended Registration S. Main Street/Veterans Lane
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
Warning Improper Attached Plates N. Main Street/Pine Street
Citation Operating After Revocation, K9 Truman Narcotics Grove Street/E. Lake Street
Warning Defective Brake Light S. Main Street/E. Tyranena Park Road
Theft S Main Street
Warning Defective High Mounted Stop Lamp Hwy 89/Cth V
Runaway Juvenile Cherokee Path
Parking Citation Washington Street
12/2/19
Vehicle Lockout W. Tyranena Park Road
Fraud W. Tyranena Park Road
Assist Fire E Madison Street
Warning Fail/Maintain High Mounted Stop Lamp E Pine Street/N Main Street
Lockout Vehicle E Madison Street
Assist Fire Mulberry St.
Citation Expired Registration Cth V/Hwy 89
12/3/19
Warning Speeding Hwy B/V (west)
Warning Speeding Hwy B/V (west)
Hit & Run Accident S Main Street
Citation Speeding Grove St & Connor Court
Warning Fail to Maintain Exhaust, Non Red Tail lights, Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Citation Operating Without a Valid License, Warning Left of Center Owen Street/CP Avenue
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
Warning Expired Registration, K9 Truman Narcotics Lake/Enterprise
Warning Fail To Display Front Plate, K9 Truman Narcotics Hwy 89/I-94W
Possession of Marijuana, Possession Controlled Substance Without a Prescription x2,Warning Fail to Maintain Exhaust, K9 Truman Narcotics Mulberry Street/O’Neil St.
12/4/19
Written warning: defective head lamp and brake lamp S. Main Street / Woodland Beach Road
Citation Speeding S. Main Street / Woodland Beach Road
All Other Unauthorized Use Of Credit Card E Lake Street
