11/27/19

Found Property Church Street

Citation Operating After Suspension, Warning Failure to Display Plate Hwy 89/Oasis Lane

Assist EMS Tamarack Drive

11/28/19

Lockout of vehicle E Lake Street

11/29/19

911 hang up Mulberry Street

Check Welfare High Street

Lockout of vehicle Tamarack Drive

Warning Speeding Hwy B/ V (west)

Warning Speeding Hwy B/ V (west)

Warning Defective Headlight Mulberry Street/E. Tyranena Park Road

15 day Correction Non-Registration of Auto W. Tyranena Park Road/ N. Main Street

Fraud Water Street

Found Property S Main Street

Warning Speeding E. Tyranena Park Road/Owen Street

11/30/19

Warning Speeding S. Main Street / Catlin Drive

Warning Speeding S. Main Street / Catlin Drive

Accident, Citation Failure to Control Vehicle S. Main Street/Columbus Street

Warning Defective Brake Light Jefferson Street/S. CP Avenue

12/1/19

Mutual Aid State Patrol I94 W. 257

Warning Failure to Display License Plate Hwy 89

Stolen Vehicle Indian Terrace

Citation Non Registration of Auto W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Citation Operating After Suspended Registration, Warning No Proof of Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Citation Operating After Suspended Registration S. Main Street/Veterans Lane

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

Warning Improper Attached Plates N. Main Street/Pine Street

Citation Operating After Revocation, K9 Truman Narcotics Grove Street/E. Lake Street

Warning Defective Brake Light S. Main Street/E. Tyranena Park Road

Theft S Main Street

Warning Defective High Mounted Stop Lamp Hwy 89/Cth V

Runaway Juvenile Cherokee Path

Parking Citation Washington Street

12/2/19

Vehicle Lockout W. Tyranena Park Road

Fraud W. Tyranena Park Road

Assist Fire E Madison Street

Warning Fail/Maintain High Mounted Stop Lamp E Pine Street/N Main Street

Lockout Vehicle E Madison Street

Assist Fire Mulberry St.

Citation Expired Registration Cth V/Hwy 89

12/3/19

Warning Speeding Hwy B/V (west)

Warning Speeding Hwy B/V (west)

Hit & Run Accident S Main Street

Citation Speeding Grove St & Connor Court

Warning Fail to Maintain Exhaust, Non Red Tail lights, Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Citation Operating Without a Valid License, Warning Left of Center Owen Street/CP Avenue

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

Warning Expired Registration, K9 Truman Narcotics Lake/Enterprise

Warning Fail To Display Front Plate, K9 Truman Narcotics Hwy 89/I-94W

Possession of Marijuana, Possession Controlled Substance Without a Prescription x2,Warning Fail to Maintain Exhaust, K9 Truman Narcotics Mulberry Street/O’Neil St.

12/4/19

Written warning: defective head lamp and brake lamp S. Main Street / Woodland Beach Road

Citation Speeding S. Main Street / Woodland Beach Road

All Other Unauthorized Use Of Credit Card E Lake Street

