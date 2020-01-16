LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills L-Cats won two of the four matches wrestled and received four forfeits as they earned a 36-15 victory over Mayville in a non-conference prep wrestling dual on Tuesday.
Ben Buchholtz pinned Mayville 160-pounder Ayden Regan in 29 seconds and Charlie Cassady pinned Mayville 170-pounder Zane Vetter at 1:29 to take a 30-15 lead through 13 weight classes.
Taylor Sarinske earned a 7-5 decision to defeat Lake Mills 126-pounder Colton Brandel. Brandel trailed 5-3 entering the third period. He earned a two-point reversal early in the third period to tie the match. Sarinske got the last points of the match to earn the victory and take a 15-6 lead through seven weight classes.
There were four double forfeits in the dual.
Lake Mills will continue its season with a dual against Belleville on Friday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 36, MAYVILLE 15
106, 113, 120, 152 pounds — Double forfeit
138, 145, 182, 195 — Lake Mills received forfeit
220 — Mayville received forfeit
126 — Sarinske, M, dec. Brandel, 7-5; 160 — Buchholtz, LM, pinned Regan, :29; 170 — Cassady, LM, pinned Vetter, 1:29; 285 — Schwock, M, pinned Kirton, 3:21.
