The Lake Mills Town Board met Tuesday, March 10 and heard details about being awarded the Multimodal Local Supplement grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The MLS program allowed for individual grants that funded up to 90% of a total project. In an effort to expand the number of projects, the MLS review committee generally provided for 70% of the project to be funded with grant money. This decision, along with other deliberate actions, allowed over 50% more towns to receive funding.
The town was awarded $435,400 to assist in reconstruction of the three-mile-long Crossman Road, damaged during the construction process at Daybreak Foods.
“That is 70% of what we asked for,” said Hope Oostdik, town chairperson. “I would like to talk with the board about the road construction planning for the next year and how we are going to approach that.”
“Do we have to follow their specifics,” askes Dave Schroeder, supervisor.
“We will have to spend the money to do the design work,” Oostdik said. “We estimated it at $650,000 and we have $250,000 to begin with and we got 70% from the state.”
“I believe we have up to six years to use the money. The first step will be to begin the engineering and work with the county,” she said.
Kurt Orcutt told members of the board the signs are up for the ATV ordinance in the Town of Lake Mills.
Oostdik said she believes there will be enforcement issues on County Highway V for ATV/UTV riders. She said City Manager Steve Wilke indicated to her the city would annex all the town properties, so the city has control of that road. Currently it is a shared road between the city and town.
“I think some of those properties spill into the right of way,” Oostdik said. “I don’t know how you can annex those properties and create an island.”
“They (city officials) are concerned about congestion there and the addition of ATV’s,” she commented.
If the city does the annexation it would no longer be a shared road between the city and town. According to state statutes county roads with speed limits under 35 miles per hour and under can be used by ATVs.
“As it is, it’s a shared jurisdiction,” commented Dave Schroeder, supervisor.
“The whole purpose of this is to bring business to that area, get a tank of gas, pick up some groceries for a meal at a park. We don’t want to ride in the city,” Orcutt said.
“You are going to have county enforcement problems and city enforcement problems,” Oostdik said.
A finalized map of ATV routs in the town will be available when it’s complete.
During public comment the board heard from people living on Mud Lake Road who are concerned about the new subdivision going between Mud Lake Road and Highway 89, called Tyranena Point. The board advised town residents who were interested in more information to contact the City of Lake Mills.
“I was hoping they would postpone construction for another year, so we could do some of the paving we would like to do on Mud Lake Road, but that didn’t seem to be in the City Manager’s purview,” Oostdik said.
The board will hold its annual meeting April 21 at 7 p.m. to be followed at 8 p.m. with the regular town board meeting. A road tour for the board is set for April 15 at 8 a.m. starting at the Town Hall. The board will discuss road construction at the beginning of that meeting.
The board discussed a complaint made by Alexandra Lovejoy for access to her property off of Raether Lane.
“I think we should send her letter and her information to the Town of Deerfield. We don’t own that right of way they do,” commented Jim Heinz, supervisor.
“I’m a little frustrated with the Town of Deerfield,” Oostdik said on the topic, which she has tried to resolve with the Deerfield Town Board in the past, she said.
In other business the board:
— Approved a variance for Lakeside Construction to add an existing non-conforming accessory structure at W8129 Elm Point Rd. on a property owned by Tim Esser.
— Approved budget amendments for 2019.
— Approved the time change for the Plan Commission to be decided each month by the commission.
— The board will ask for bids again for placement of Town buoys and swim ropes.
Town residents are encouraged to pursue absentee voting for the upcoming election because of the road construction affecting the ease of access to the Lake Mills Town Hall. More information can be found at myvote.wi.gov.
“I’ve already got 100 absentee requests already,” said Robin Untz, town clerk.
