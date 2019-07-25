7/11/19

Warning Speeding Pinnacle Drive / Fairway Court

Assist EMS Water Street

Warning Speeding E. Lake Street / Enterprise Drive

15 Day correction Expired Registration Water Street

15 Day Correction Expired Registration 89/CTH. V

Fail To Display License Plate S. Ferry Drive/Milton

15 Day Correction Expired Registration CTH V/Cherokee Path

Warning Registration Lamps 89/Prospect Street

Warning Vehicle Rear Reflector, Non-Red 89/Grant Street

Warning Defective Head Lamp, Fail to display Registration Sticker Mulberry Street/Prairie Ave.

Vehicle Lock Out W. Tyranena Park Road

7/12/19

Warning Speeding N. Main Street / E. Prospect St.

Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign N. Main Street / Lake Street

Warning Speeding Sandy Beach Road / S. Main Street

Warning Expired Registration E. Lake & Oak

Warning Fail to Display Registration Decal Pinnacle Drive / Fairway Court

All other Domestic Disturbance E. Grant Street

Found Property E. Madison Street

Vehicle Lock Out W. Tyranena Park Road

All Other Trespassing Water Street

Citation Operating After Revoked, Warning Cracked Windshield. Probation Hold Woodland Beach Road/Woodland Court

911 Hang up E. Oak Street

7/13/19

Citations: Operating while Intoxicated-1st offense, Operating with a Prohibited Alcohol Concentration, Expired Registration Sandy Beach Road / S. Main Street

Vehicle lock out E. Lake Street

Vehicle lock out N. Main Street

Warning Speeding Madison Street/Fremont Street

Warning Improper Display Of License Plate S. Ferry Drive/Milton Street

Operating After Revoked 2nd, Warning Expired Registration, No Front Plate CTH V/ Maple Street

Citation Operating After Suspended, Warning No proof of Insurance CTH V/Birch Street

Warning Tint CTH V/Cherokee Path

Warning Fail To Stop at Stop Sign CTH V/Cherokee Path

Warning Improper Display Of License Plate CTH V/Cherokee Path

15 Day Correction Operate Without Valid License Lake/CP Avenue

7/14/19

Domestic Disorderly Conduct W. Madison Street

Citations: Operate Under Influence 1st, Possession of THC, Possession of Paraphernalia, Open Intoxicants, Possession of Firearm while intoxicated, Weapons Endangering Safety W. Tyranena Park Road

Vehicle Lock Out Tamarack Drive

EMS Assist Owen Street

Assist Fire Buttercup Way

7/15/19

Assist EMS Tamarack Drive

Warning Registration Sticker Hwy 89/V

Warning Brake Light Hwy 89/V

7/16/19

Warning Speeding Hwy B/V (west)

Assist EMS Dodge Ct

Warning Speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane

911 Hang up S. Main Street

7/17/19

Vehicle lockout E. Grant Street

Warning Brake light, Expired Registration E. Grant Street / N. Main Street

911 Hang up Wildflower Way

Warning Defective Brake Light W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Citation Operating While Suspended, 1st offense W. Tyranena Park Road / Elm

Warning Fail to Obey Sign Jefferson/CP Avenue

Warning Speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane

Assist EMS Mulberry Street

Assist Fire Department Tamarack Drive

Found Property Water St.

Vehicle Lockout Woodland Beach Road

Warning Speeding E. Tyranena Park Rd/Topeka Drive

Vehicle Lockout Pinnacle Drive

Citation Operating After Suspension W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

