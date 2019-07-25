7/11/19
Warning Speeding Pinnacle Drive / Fairway Court
Assist EMS Water Street
Warning Speeding E. Lake Street / Enterprise Drive
15 Day correction Expired Registration Water Street
15 Day Correction Expired Registration 89/CTH. V
Fail To Display License Plate S. Ferry Drive/Milton
15 Day Correction Expired Registration CTH V/Cherokee Path
Warning Registration Lamps 89/Prospect Street
Warning Vehicle Rear Reflector, Non-Red 89/Grant Street
Warning Defective Head Lamp, Fail to display Registration Sticker Mulberry Street/Prairie Ave.
Vehicle Lock Out W. Tyranena Park Road
7/12/19
Warning Speeding N. Main Street / E. Prospect St.
Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign N. Main Street / Lake Street
Warning Speeding Sandy Beach Road / S. Main Street
Warning Expired Registration E. Lake & Oak
Warning Fail to Display Registration Decal Pinnacle Drive / Fairway Court
All other Domestic Disturbance E. Grant Street
Found Property E. Madison Street
Vehicle Lock Out W. Tyranena Park Road
All Other Trespassing Water Street
Citation Operating After Revoked, Warning Cracked Windshield. Probation Hold Woodland Beach Road/Woodland Court
911 Hang up E. Oak Street
7/13/19
Citations: Operating while Intoxicated-1st offense, Operating with a Prohibited Alcohol Concentration, Expired Registration Sandy Beach Road / S. Main Street
Vehicle lock out E. Lake Street
Vehicle lock out N. Main Street
Warning Speeding Madison Street/Fremont Street
Warning Improper Display Of License Plate S. Ferry Drive/Milton Street
Operating After Revoked 2nd, Warning Expired Registration, No Front Plate CTH V/ Maple Street
Citation Operating After Suspended, Warning No proof of Insurance CTH V/Birch Street
Warning Tint CTH V/Cherokee Path
Warning Fail To Stop at Stop Sign CTH V/Cherokee Path
Warning Improper Display Of License Plate CTH V/Cherokee Path
15 Day Correction Operate Without Valid License Lake/CP Avenue
7/14/19
Domestic Disorderly Conduct W. Madison Street
Citations: Operate Under Influence 1st, Possession of THC, Possession of Paraphernalia, Open Intoxicants, Possession of Firearm while intoxicated, Weapons Endangering Safety W. Tyranena Park Road
Vehicle Lock Out Tamarack Drive
EMS Assist Owen Street
Assist Fire Buttercup Way
7/15/19
Assist EMS Tamarack Drive
Warning Registration Sticker Hwy 89/V
Warning Brake Light Hwy 89/V
7/16/19
Warning Speeding Hwy B/V (west)
Assist EMS Dodge Ct
Warning Speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane
911 Hang up S. Main Street
7/17/19
Vehicle lockout E. Grant Street
Warning Brake light, Expired Registration E. Grant Street / N. Main Street
911 Hang up Wildflower Way
Warning Defective Brake Light W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Citation Operating While Suspended, 1st offense W. Tyranena Park Road / Elm
Warning Fail to Obey Sign Jefferson/CP Avenue
Warning Speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane
Assist EMS Mulberry Street
Assist Fire Department Tamarack Drive
Found Property Water St.
Vehicle Lockout Woodland Beach Road
Warning Speeding E. Tyranena Park Rd/Topeka Drive
Vehicle Lockout Pinnacle Drive
Citation Operating After Suspension W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
