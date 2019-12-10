Citizens are encouraged to apply to be a member of the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Candidates should embrace challenge, enjoy helping others and find satisfaction in giving back to their state and local communities. The application deadline is January 12, 2020.
Men and women from all cultural and educational backgrounds are encouraged to apply. The public can learn more about State Patrol duties and career opportunities by attending one of several open house events planned at State Patrol posts across Wisconsin. More info is available at wistatepatroljobs.wi.gov.
No law enforcement experience is required to apply. Successful applicants receive six months of paid training at the State Patrol Academy and graduate ready to serve as a trooper or inspector. State Patrol officers now have up to five years after being hired to earn the required associate degree or minimum of 60 college credits.
State Patrol officers are provided a take-home work vehicle, can live in any region of the state and serve in many roles. Along with enforcing traffic laws, inspecting commercial motor vehicles and helping stranded motorists, the State Patrol has drone and aircraft pilots, crash reconstruction experts, K9 teams, human trafficking and drug interdiction task forces.
Again, now is the time to consider a rewarding career in law enforcement and become part of the State Patrol’s proud 80-year tradition of saving lives and serving the public. As always, thanks for helping us keep Wisconsin highways safe.
