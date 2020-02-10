Amy Litscher and Melissa Roglitz-Walker are running for the Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education.
The seat is being vacating by Dr. Richard Mason, current board president.
Litscher's statement of candidacy is as follows:
My name is Amy Litscher and am running for Lake Mills Area School District School Board. I respectfully ask for your vote and support.
I feel our District is going in very positive direction. This is a credit to the current outstanding staff, administration, board, students, families and community support. I am running because I want to serve. With upcoming changes and challenges, including population growth, funding issues and a new superintendent, I want to help steer decisions so that our schools continue to be ranked as one of the top academic districts in Wisconsin.
I am a Lake Mills homeowner, a parent of a Lake Mills Middle School fifth grader, and an L-Cat alumna. Throughout my years in school in Lake Mills and in my years at Beloit College, I was fortunate to participate in music, sports, drama, forensics, clubs and service activities.
I am a small business owner and my firm Saga Environmental and Engineering is based in downtown Lake Mills. My company is a member of the Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce and is a sponsor of many Lake Mills Main Street events.
I belong to Lake Mills First Congregational UCC. I am a member of the Lake Mills Rotary Club where I have served in various leadership roles including committees that helped install playground equipment and (upcoming) batting cages at Lake Mills parks. Since 2014, I have coached and assisted Lake Mills youth teams. Previously I was a member of the LMES PTO, and a voluntary assistant high school tennis coach.
If elected, I will to do my best to learn about the issues as they arise to make the best-informed decisions possible, factoring in issues such as:
— The need to value, compensate, support, and keep the excellent staff we currently have, while wisely using the public time and money;
— The need to maintain security, while having school buildings be a community resource;
— The need to serve students who live in safe and supportive homes, as well as those coming from other circumstances;
— The need to serve students with wide array of academic, social skills, and language gifts and hurdles;
— The need to meet high academic standards, along with supporting vital co-curricular activities; and
— Those about which I have yet to learn.
I will end as I started — I respectfully ask for your vote and support.
