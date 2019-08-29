8/15/19
Warning Non-Registration Jefferson Street/Grove Street
Open Door E Lake Street
Warning Speeding Pinnacle Drive / Fairway Court
Accident E Tyranena Park Road
Assist EMS Tamrack Drive
Dog At Large E Lake Street
Warning Fail to Display License Plate CTH V/ 89
911 Hang up S. Main Street
8/16/19
Warning Defective Head Lamp Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street
Mutual Aid WI State Patrol I-94 on ramp
Warning Defective Headlamp N. Main Street / W. Grant Street
Warning No Front Plate, Improper Plates, No Proof of Insurance N. Main Street / E. Prospect Street
All other Damage to vehicle S. Main Street
Accident W Tyranena Park Road
Mutual Aid WI State Patrol W. Madison Street
Citation Operating After Suspension, Warning Failure to Obey Sign N. Main Street/Tyranena Park Road
Warning Failure to Display Front Plate Hwy V/89
Citation Operating After Revoked Hwy 89
Warning Expired Registration Hwy 89/Oasis Lane
Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/Ashland Avenue
Citation Failure to Wear Seatbelt Grove Street/Jefferson Street
Warning Failure To Display License Plate S. Ferry Drive/Milton Street
Warning Expired Registration N. Main Street/Prospect Street
Warning Fail to Stop At Stop Sign Ferry Drive/W. Lake Street
Citation Operating After Suspension S. CP Avenue/Jefferson Street
Warning Defective Headlamp E. Lake Street/Owen Street
Warning Defective Tail Light W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Proof of Insurance S. Main Street
Warning Expired Registration W. Lake Street/Church Street
911 Hang Up Water Street
Open Door S. Main Street
EMS Assist Dodge Court
8/17/19
Accident E. Lake Street
Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign Honeysuckle/Ridgeview
Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Prospect Street
Mutual Aid WI State Patrol I-94 257 Westbound
Found Property Browns Court
Warning Expired Registration Sandy Beach Road
Warning Expired Registration Hwy V & 89
911 Hang Up S. Main Street
EMS Assist E. Lake Street
Citation Operating After Suspension W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Improper Stop at Stop Sign Owen Street/CP Avenue
Warning Failure To Obey Stop Sign, Fail To Display Front License Plate, all other/ Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia, Possession of Alcohol Fremont Street/Madison Street
Lockout of Vehicle S. Main Street
Warning Inattentive Driving CTH V/ Owen Street
Warning Fail To Follow Indicated Turn 89/94E
8/18/19
15-day Correction Non-Registration E. Tyranena Park Road / Mulberry Street
15-day Correction Non-Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Assist EMS E Lake Street
Assist EMS S Oak Street
Warning Improper Stop at Stop Line CTHV/Mulberry Street
Lockout of Vehicle Industrial Drive
8/19/19
Citation Possession of Paraphernalia, Warning Illegal U-turn, Expired Registration S. Main Street/Lake Street
Warning Defective Headlight 89/CTH V
Vandalism Forest View Court
EMS Assist O’Neil Street
Citation Operating After Suspension CTH V/89
Check Welfare S. Oak Street
8/20/19
Assist Fire Mulberry Street
EMS Assist E. Lake Street
EMS Assist E. Lake Street
Bail Jumping, Mutual Aid Milwaukee PD N. Main Street
8/21/19
Warning Speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane
Found Property S. Main Sreet
Assist EMS Water Street
Warning Expired Registration Grove Street/Jefferson Street
Fleeing From an Officer, Resisting/Obstructing an Officer x2, Poss. Heroin, Poss. Paraphernalia, Warrant Arrests x2, Operating After Suspension, Written Warning Improper Stop at Stop Sign Owen Street/E. Tyranena Park Road
