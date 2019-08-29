8/15/19

Warning Non-Registration Jefferson Street/Grove Street

Open Door E Lake Street

Warning Speeding Pinnacle Drive / Fairway Court

Accident E Tyranena Park Road

Assist EMS Tamrack Drive

Dog At Large E Lake Street

Warning Fail to Display License Plate CTH V/ 89

911 Hang up S. Main Street

8/16/19

Warning Defective Head Lamp Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

Mutual Aid WI State Patrol I-94 on ramp

Warning Defective Headlamp N. Main Street / W. Grant Street

Warning No Front Plate, Improper Plates, No Proof of Insurance N. Main Street / E. Prospect Street

All other Damage to vehicle S. Main Street

Accident W Tyranena Park Road

Mutual Aid WI State Patrol W. Madison Street

Citation Operating After Suspension, Warning Failure to Obey Sign N. Main Street/Tyranena Park Road

Warning Failure to Display Front Plate Hwy V/89

Citation Operating After Revoked Hwy 89

Warning Expired Registration Hwy 89/Oasis Lane

Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/Ashland Avenue

Citation Failure to Wear Seatbelt Grove Street/Jefferson Street

Warning Failure To Display License Plate S. Ferry Drive/Milton Street

Warning Expired Registration N. Main Street/Prospect Street

Warning Fail to Stop At Stop Sign Ferry Drive/W. Lake Street

Citation Operating After Suspension S. CP Avenue/Jefferson Street

Warning Defective Headlamp E. Lake Street/Owen Street

Warning Defective Tail Light W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Proof of Insurance S. Main Street

Warning Expired Registration W. Lake Street/Church Street

911 Hang Up Water Street

Open Door S. Main Street

EMS Assist Dodge Court

8/17/19

Accident E. Lake Street

Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign Honeysuckle/Ridgeview

Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Prospect Street

Mutual Aid WI State Patrol I-94 257 Westbound

Found Property Browns Court

Warning Expired Registration Sandy Beach Road

Warning Expired Registration Hwy V & 89

911 Hang Up S. Main Street

EMS Assist E. Lake Street

Citation Operating After Suspension W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Improper Stop at Stop Sign Owen Street/CP Avenue

Warning Failure To Obey Stop Sign, Fail To Display Front License Plate, all other/ Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia, Possession of Alcohol Fremont Street/Madison Street

Lockout of Vehicle S. Main Street

Warning Inattentive Driving CTH V/ Owen Street

Warning Fail To Follow Indicated Turn 89/94E

8/18/19

15-day Correction Non-Registration E. Tyranena Park Road / Mulberry Street

15-day Correction Non-Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Assist EMS E Lake Street

Assist EMS S Oak Street

Warning Improper Stop at Stop Line CTHV/Mulberry Street

Lockout of Vehicle Industrial Drive

8/19/19

Citation Possession of Paraphernalia, Warning Illegal U-turn, Expired Registration S. Main Street/Lake Street

Warning Defective Headlight 89/CTH V

Vandalism Forest View Court

EMS Assist O’Neil Street

Citation Operating After Suspension CTH V/89

Check Welfare S. Oak Street

8/20/19

Assist Fire Mulberry Street

EMS Assist E. Lake Street

EMS Assist E. Lake Street

Bail Jumping, Mutual Aid Milwaukee PD N. Main Street

8/21/19

Warning Speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane

Found Property S. Main Sreet

Assist EMS Water Street

Warning Expired Registration Grove Street/Jefferson Street

Fleeing From an Officer, Resisting/Obstructing an Officer x2, Poss. Heroin, Poss. Paraphernalia, Warrant Arrests x2, Operating After Suspension, Written Warning Improper Stop at Stop Sign Owen Street/E. Tyranena Park Road

