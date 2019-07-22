It seems a bit early to be thinking about back to school, but I've always been a planner. When I was in school I was always excited to pick out my school supplies and new clothes for the upcoming school year. I looked forward to the day my mom would say, 'It's time to go school shopping,' all summer.
I've always enjoyed the smell of new crayons (Crayola, of course) and picking out a new crayon box or folder with my favorite character on it.
This year I'm excited to pick out supplies for my son, who will be starting 4K in the fall at Lake Mills Elementary School. As soon as I saw the shelves at Walmart fill up with supplies I had to hold myself back from purchasing those supplies. I'm excited to buy his backpack (Toy Story 4 or maybe Lion King) and crayons...but what if I couldn't buy him those things? What would I do? Who would I turn to for help?
Local moms in our school district have made that an easy question to answer. They are once again looking to provide an opportunity for children in need in the Lake Mills Area School District to pick out clothing for the new school year at the Lake Mills Children's Clothing Giveaway Monday, Aug. 12 from 12-4 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 5-7 p.m. at the Lake Mills United Methodist Church.
Sisters Melissa Walker and Rachael Davies are spearheading the event for the second year to benefit students who might not otherwise have the opportunity to get clothes in the next size up or shoes that fit after a long summer of running in their old ones.
Community minded people like Melissa and Rachael are what make Lake Mills such a great place to raise a family.
Please if you are able, volunteers and clothing are still sought for this event to provide students with what they need to start a new school year. Clothing for all ages and sizes will be provided.
Volunteers are needed Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for setup including assisting with dropoff locations in transporting donations to the church and Aug. 13 anytime from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Help is needed with stocking, sorting, and delivery to set up, greeting and providing customer service during the event, and cleaning up after the event.
Please sign up here if you can assist: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0b4ba5a82ea2fe3-lmchildren
Clothing donation dropoff locations are: 422 Margarette St., Lake Mills; 206 E. Mills Dr., Lake Mills; 406 W. Madison St., Lake Mills; Sunshine Brewing, 121 S Main St., Lake Mills and 121 Chapel Hill Dr, Johnson Creek.
For those who are not as excited to head back to school, don't fret there is still a whole month of summer left. Get to the lake a few more times and run around in the backyard or go to the library to cool off and find a new book. There are so many things we can do right here at home that don't cost a dime. Happy summer!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.