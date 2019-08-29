A 19-year-old Johnson Creek man was arrested for his first OWI, Aug. 2 after rear-ending a woman at the intersection of Mulberry Street and East Tyranena Park Road in the city of Lake Mills.
Gilberto Lizardo Chilel Romero has been charged with one count Operating While Intoxicated causing injury and operating with prohibited alcohol concentration causing injury, both first offense. A preliminary breathalyzer showed Romero’s blood alcohol content was .209.
According to a criminal complaint, at 7:38 p.m. Lake Mills Police responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash and observed Romero had open intoxicants in the vehicle and the smell of intoxicants on his breath.
Officer Cedarwall made contact with the other driver in the crash who was experiencing back pain. There was also a child in the backseat of the vehicle that was rear-ended.
Witnesses observed Romero driving a Ford F150 and swerving into the oncoming lane of traffic before hitting the other car stopped at the intersection.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandenburg, a Spanish translator, completed field sobriety tests on Romero before administering the breathalyzer. The results of Romero’s blood test are pending.
An initial appearance has been scheduled for Sept. 16. If convicted on both counts Romero could face $4,000 in fines and up to two years in jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.