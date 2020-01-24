Dear Editor,
I feel fortunate to be running for Jefferson County Board, Supervisory District 13. Thank you to everyone that signed my nomination papers and helped put me on the ballot.
Supervisory District 13 includes Wards 2,4,6, and 7 in the City of Lake Mills. Ed Morse has represented our district for 10 years now, and we thank him for his commitment, dedication, and service.
Our Legendary Lake Mills Community includes three supervisory districts. We are fortunate for the continued service of Supervisor Kirk Lund, Wards 1,3,5, and 8 in the City of Lake Mills (District 14) and Steven J. (Steve) Nass, Wards 1,2, and 3 for the Town of Lake Mills (District 15). Together, the county board members for District 13, 14, and 15 make up 10% of the 30-member Jefferson County Board.
Our county is in the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan and Agriculture Preservation and Land Use Plan, which involves setting priorities for the next 10-20 years. While no one has a crystal ball, it’s important we as Lake Mills residents give our elected officials and county staff input to help steer the process. It’s critical we protect the jewel of our Lake Mills community, Rock Lake, which is also a gem for Jefferson County.
Upcoming focus groups will include discussions on agriculture, housing, tourism, jurisdictions, natural resources, tourism, and transportation. Open to the public, these meetings are designed for folks to talk about issues, opportunities and future goals.
Here are the times for the first set of meetings: Feb.10, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Agricultural; Feb.11, 8:30-10:30 a.m., Jurisdictions (towns, cities, villages); 3:30-5:30 p.m., Natural Resources; Feb. 12, 8:30-10:30 a.m., Transportation; 1:30 – 3:30 p.m., Housing and Feb. 19, 9 -11 a.m. Tourism.
For details about the focus groups call 920-674-8638.
As County Board Supervisor (District 13), I promise to do my homework, research subjects for the facts and to get a full picture of the options, ask the hard questions and seek input from residents.
What’s important to you? What do you value most about our county? What, if anything, would you like changed in Jefferson County? Please let me know call 920-285-6875 or ajmartin@charter.net
The election for County Board takes place April 7. Thank you for the opportunity to represent you.
Anita J. Martin
Lake Mills
