Dear Editor,
Here is good news about opportunities available to us as Jefferson County residents.
Looking to add some trees to your yard or land? The Tree Program available through Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department offers reduced-cost trees for purchase. Sugar Maple, Burr Oak, Swamp White Oak, and Serviceberry trees are currently still available, in bundles of 10 trees for only $30 plus tax.
Quantities are limited (some varieties have sold out). Orders are taken on a first come, first served basis. Customer pick up is anticipated in mid-spring, weather permitting.
(For further information, call 920-674-7110 or visit https://bit.ly/39FYQ5L
Need to get rid of workshop items (including artist supplies and lead fishing tackle); kitchen, cosmetic, and cleaning products; home and garden supplies; farm and agricultural items; and/or veterinary supplies? The list of items which can be brought to The Jefferson County Clean Sweep events for recycling is quite extensive, everything from acetone to weed killer.
Most items displaying the word, “Danger, Warning, Caution, Poison, Flammable and Corrosive” are accepted; exceptions include latex paint, batteries, propane tanks, oxygen tanks, and medical equipment.
This year’s Clean Sweep Events take place Fri. April 3, 3 p.m.-5:30 p.m. and Sat. April 4, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. at Jefferson County Fair Park. Registration is required two weeks before the event, three weeks for businesses. Cost is $10 per vehicle for homes and farms; businesses are charged based on weight. Call 920-674-7430 to register.
What about TVs, monitors, and push-type lawn mowers? Jefferson County is hosting three Electronic, appliances and lawn equipment recycling events: Thurs. May 28, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., Sat. Aug. 22, 10 a.m.-noon and Thurs. Oct. 1, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Cost for TVs is $25-$35 each, monitors $10, and all other allowable electronics, appliances, and law equipment items will be free. For more information, visit www.jeffersoncountywi.gov/cleansweep
Anita J. Martin
Lake Mills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.