Want to make a difference in the Jefferson County community? Searching for a way to have high-impact, with low investment of time and energy?
Community Purse is a low-involvement, high-impact philanthropic organization; people pool their resources to benefit local non-profit groups.
The next quarterly meeting of Community Purse of Jefferson County takes place Thurs. Aug. 8 at Sunshine Brewing Company, 121 S. Main St. Beverages and tacos from 6-7 p.m., followed by presentations from charities, 7-8 p.m. Speakers will include Sue Trepte from Haus of Peace (past grant recipient), Marty Bollig with Lake Mills EMS and Lori Mas with Rock River Free Clinic.
For reservations, call Jefferson County Community Purse President Laura Pennington at 847-295-8466. To learn more, see http://www.communitypurse.org/chapters/jefferson-county-chapter
