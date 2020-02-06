After demolition of the Sandy Beach restaurant, 345 Sandy Beach Rd., the entire foundation of the old building will be removed, and the site will be restored to a grass area the Lake Mills City Council decided at a meeting Tuesday, Feb. 4.
City employees were working on the demolition request for proposal and came up with several alternatives possible at the site including restoring to grass, putting down gravel or pouring a concrete pad to accommodate food trucks over the next several years. There was also a question about whether or not to remove the entire foundation of the building or only go down 1 foot.
The company who wins the bid for the removal of the restaurant will also be responsible for razing a trailer in the Sandy Beach mobile home park, that hasn’t paid lease payments in many years.
“We are putting them together because we get a better deal on the removal,” said Steve Wilke, city manager.
This isn’t the first time the city has removed a trailer for the same reason. The owner said he’s been trying to sell it for many years with no luck.
“I think we are going to find there aren’t as many trailers being used in there as there are trailers,” he said.
Duane Vandermause, assistant director of Public Works, asked the council if they want to remove the entire foundation of the Sandy Beach restaurant building. “It’s a block foundation and typically we would remove all of it, so we have a fresh, clean site, some discussion internally was should we just take it a foot below grade and cover with the intention that sometime in the future there would be more discussions on what would happen at the site.”
Council members couldn’t see pouring concert at the site without knowing the use of the property in the future.
“The concert pad discussion wasn’t about the next building. It was about the temporary use. What are you going to pull the food trucks on to,” asked Wilke? “My preference was to have them pull along the fence on the existing asphalt, but you could put it on gravel or concrete at the site.”
The request for proposal has been put together and includes not only food trucks but stands and other options. That resolution will appear before the council at an upcoming meeting.
“How are we going to accommodate them? That’s what this comes down to,” he said.
When the building comes out there is a gap in the fence where food trucks can pull up to, Wilke said.
Council members asked what the thought behind only going down a foot into the soil was. City officials said it was a way for the site to have less disruption.
“You’ve got the equipment there already. It doesn’t take that much more to pull it all out and then you’ve got a clean site,” said Steve Fields, council member.
The current timeline for the demolition of the Sandy Beach restaurant would be about a week before Memorial Day.
The council approved the cantankerous agreement for additional environmental work, required by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, to be done at the Aggressive Metals site 629 E. Lake St.
Vapor testing will be done at the site, which is in Tax Incremental District #3, to complete the Remedial Action Plan at a cost of up to $20,000. The Remedial Action Plan was for two properties historically a part of the CPN Corporation and occupied for industrial operations for over 100 years. The work at the site included foundry, electroplating and stainless-steel tank manufacturing. The site is along the west bank of Rock Creek and has been sold to multiple owners, each having to submit a remedial action plan to the DNR to determine the methods and means for dealing with the environmental contamination on the property.
The goal of the plan is to restore the area and make it usable again. The city has spent $185,000 on the plan originally approved by the DNR. The DNR review board decided there needs to be three more years of testing at the Aggressive Metals site.
The $20,000 for the contract with Ayres Associates for the remediation will come from TID #3.
In other business the council:
— Approved a resolution declaring official intent to reimburse expenditures from proceeds of borrowing.
— Approved contract with the County Library Services.
— Approved the ordinance amending city electrical code.
