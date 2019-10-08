Evan Ridd scored twice in the first half and once in the second half for DeForest in its 5-2 victory against visiting Lake Mills in a nonconference soccer match on Thursday.
John Wilke scored a goal in the first half and another in the second half to record the lone goals for Lake Mills.
Wilke’s first goal came in the 11th minute to tie the game at 1. His second goal came in the 78th minute to make the score 5-2.
Lake Mills will continue its season at home against Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, October 8, at 6:45 p.m. The L-Cats enter the game against the Warriors in fourth place out of 10 teams in the Capitol Conference with a 4-2 record in league play.
Belleville/New Glarus (10-5, 6-0 Capitol) is the only remaining undefeated team in league. Lodi (7-5-1, 5-2) is in second place.
