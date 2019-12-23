Monday night six unlocked cars were entered without permission in the city of Lake Mills.
The Lake Mills Police Department said on Monday the six cars were located between Pleasant St., West Madison St. and the 500 block of Margarette St. The thief took money and a passport.
“It wasn’t enough just to steal, the thief then scattered people’s personal contents around the neighborhood,” said Chief Mick Selck of the Lake Mills Police Department.
Anyone who lives in these neighborhoods who has doorbell or exterior cameras is encouraged to contact the Lake Mills Police Department.
Earlier this month a car was stolen with the keys in it and abandoned in the 800 block of Elm St. The car was returned to the owner. Police said the vehicle may have been used to commit other crimes.
The key and garage door opener were missing from the vehicle when it was returned to the owner. The car was the fourth vehicle in town stolen with the keys in it in recent months.
The department is asking residents to lock their vehicle doors and to not leave valuables in the car as well as lock homes, garages and outbuildings.
