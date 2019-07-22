Area residents can learn more about the facilities, staff and programs at Madison College’s Watertown campus by attending the open house event on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 3-6 p.m. The campus is located at 1300 W. Main St., Watertown.
The open house will include hands-on activities and demonstrations in areas such as science, nursing and medical billing. Visitors may take a campus tour and apply to the college for free with help from Madison College staff. Light refreshments will be served, and attendees can enter for a chance to win a $400 scholarship. Registration is not required, and families are welcome.
In addition to degree, technical diploma and certificate courses, the Watertown campus offers a variety of other programming, including personal enrichment and professional development classes.
For more information call 920.206.8000 or visit madisoncollege.edu/watertown-campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.