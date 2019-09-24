LAKE MILLS — There’s a swagger the Lake Mills L-Cats bring to the tennis courts that isn’t familiar there.
The L-Cats have won all 21 of their duals and it’s as much a credit to their style of play as it is with their attitude in how they take the court.
The biggest difference this year compared to previous years is the way the team has approached its craft.
“Here’s the goal, this is what we’d like to have happen and this is what we’d like to do,” Lake Mills coach Cameron Dary said. “We turned it into, What are we going to do to make it happen? We’ve changed it from a dream to a plan. That makes all the difference in the world. When they get there they won’t be surprised and they will be prepared.”
Even if they’ll have to go through Division 2 power Madison Edgewood, the Lake Mills L-Cats have their sights set on a trip to the WIAA Division 2 state tennis tournament.
“We want to make team state this year,” senior Mia Kroll said. “That’s never actually been on our goals list before.”
Legel and senior Makaylah Legel are the No. 2 doubles duo for the L-Cats and have played all four years. Both said the atmosphere surrounding the team this season is completely different than previous years.
“It was always more like, ‘That’d be cool to go to state’,” Legel said. “But it was never, ‘Oh my gosh, we could go to state.’”
This year, they’re not shying away from that goal and that’s because there’s an infusion of athleticism from athletes whose primary athletic focus might be other sports, but they’re committed to having a successful tennis campaign too.
Kroll is one of those players — she was a key cog in the soccer team last fall. Junior Julianna Wagner, the Capitol Conference Player of the Year in basketball last winter, is a No. 1 doubles player. In the No. 4 singles flight, the L-Cats have Lake Mills sophomore McClain Mahone, who developed into one of the top forwards in the Capitol North as the L-Cats won the first girls basketball conference title in program history.
So, why not have success in tennis too?
“I started playing my freshman year to stay in shape for soccer because that was my main sport, but then it really grew on me,” Kroll said. “I did some summer camps over the summer and it became a bigger part of my life.
“Now a lot of the team takes it seriously.”
Up and down the lineup, the team is committed to achieving the goal. At the top of the lineup, undefeated No. 1 singles player Jena Smith is eyeing up an individual trip to state and a team trip.
“A lot of us are very goal-driven,” Smith said. “When we have a goal, we stick to it and we don’t stop until we get there.”
Added Dary, “They’re constantly go and constantly looking for the next thing. They set a goal and then they attack it ridiculously aggressively. We talked about this last night, some teams stay dreams and they stay dreams. This team has an uncanny ability to make a plan out of the dream. ...
“People have said, ‘Lake Mills is undefeated, but who have they really played.’ We can play anybody and they aren’t going to be ready for how we play. You get a 2-doubles team and you get two players rushing you at the net. Teams aren’t ready for that.
“Those girls are used to putting the ball in play and not hitting it out first but my girls refuse to play that game. I’ve been preaching aggressiveness and playing with risks and they’ve taken it to another level.”
Lake Mills 6, Lodi 1
The Lake Mills girls tennis team moved to 20-0 on the season after a 6-1 triumph over Lodi in a Capitol Conference match at Lake Mills High School on Tuesday, September 17.
Jena Smith won at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-1. At No. 3 singles, Claudia Curtis triumphed, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. Molly Williams won at the No. 3 flight, 7-5, 6-2.
In doubles, Gabby Mahr and Julianna Wagner won at No. 1 doubles, 6-2, 6-6 (4). At No. 2 doubles, Mia Kroll and Makaylah Legel were victorious, 6-2, 6-1.
Hannah Alexander and Brooke Sehmer won at No. 3 doubles flight, 6-1, 6-6 (2), 10-6.
Lake Mills 7, Columbus 0
The Lake Mills girls tennis team cruised to 21-0 on the season with a 7-0 defeat versus Columbus Thursday night in a Capitol North match at Columbus Firemen’s Park.
Jena Smith won at the top flight in singles by a score of 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Molly Williams won, 6-2, 6-3. Claudia Curtis triumphed at the No. 3 spot, while at the No. 4 singles spot, Mcclain Mahone won, 6-3, 6-4.
Mia Kroll and Makaylah Legel won at No. 1 doubles by a score of 6-0, 6-0. Gabby Mahr and Julianna Wagner also won, 6-0, 6-0, with their victory coming at No. 2 doubles.
Hannah Alexander and Brooke Sehmer were victorious at the No. 3 spot, 6-3, 6-0.
The L-Cats will compete in the Capitol North Conference Tournament Sept. 28 at Wayland Academy.
