The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released reports in the last two days on 21 traffic crashes which injured three people and resulted in four citations.
The tally also includes four vehicle-deer collisions, one vehicle-cow collision and six weather-related crashes.
There also are some pending reports which have yet to be processed and released.
Town of Milford
A Watertown driver faces two citations in connection with a two-vehicle crash at 2:51 p.m. Jan. 28. The incident also injured one person.
The crash occurred at the intersection of County Highway Q and Highway 19.
Karla Jo Wagoner, 46, Watertown, faces citations for driving a motor vehicle without the required insurance and for failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign. She was not injured in the crash.
Meanwhile, Cathy F. Zimmerman, 52, Watertown, received “suspected minor injuries” in the crash and was transported via ambulance to the Watertown hospital.
According to the crash report, the Fusion was southbound on Highway Q when its driver stopped at the stop sign and then started to turn left onto Highway 19.
The Fusion driver said she thought she had had enough space, but that turned out not to be true.
Meanwhile, the Focus was westbound on Highway 19 when the Fusion driver failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign and struck the Focus.
