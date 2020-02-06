A Lake Mills man is being charged in a March 2018 incident in Jefferson County Circuit Court for possession of an illegally obtained prescription, misdemeanor theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacob Syrja is charged in the matter and will appear in court later this month. According to a criminal complaint, police were called to Syrja’s home in Lake Mills on March 18, 2018 at 1:07 a.m. by Syria’s mother because he was intoxicated and on some kind of drugs. Other people present at the residence said they believed Syria had taken Adderall. His mother stated the Adderall was hers. Police also found drug paraphernalia.
If convicted on all charges Syrja could face up to a year and nine months in jail and $11,000 in fines.
