2/27/20
Written warning: defective head lamp E. Prospect St./N. Main St.
Written Warning: speeding S. Main St./Woodland Beach Rd.
Parking citations x3
Fingerprints Water St.
Truancy x2 Catlin Dr.
Found Bike Church Street municipal lot x2
Suicidal subject Water St.
Citation operating after revocation, written warning non-registration of auto N. Main St./Pine St.
Written warning expired registration S. Ferry Dr./Phillips Ln.
2/28/20
Assist EMS O’Neil St.
Written warning: speeding W. Madison St./W. Tyranena Park Rd.
Written warning: speeding W. Madison St./W. Tyranena Park Rd.
Vehicle lock out Water St.
Truancy warning College St.
Vehicle lock out W. Tyranena Park Rd
Criminal complaint: operating under the influence (2nd), written warning expired registration, following too close N. Main St./Milton St.
Written warning expired registration, non-red taillights, defective brake light N. Main St./Oak St.
Written warning defective headlight E. Lake St./Grove St.
2/29/20
Citation: operate motor vehicle while revoked, 7th offense, written warning: defective passenger brake lamp E. Tyranena Park Rd./N. Main St.
Parking citations x12
Written warning — speed, defective trailer lights Mulberry & Prairie
Written warning: fail to maintain exhaust, Truman narcotics
Written warning Speeding E. Tyranena Park Rd./E. Mills Dr.
Correction notice operating after suspension W. Tyranena Park Rd./N. Main St.
Written warning speeding S. Main St./Woodland Beach Rd.
Written warning non-registration of auto S. Main St./Water St.
Written warning: defective tail light Cty V/Mulberry
Assist EMS Rock Lake Manor
Written warning: speeding Main/Grant
Written warning: permittee with too many occupants Main/89
All other welfare check Washington St.
3/1/20
Parking citations x19
Written warning: speeding N. Main St./E. Prospect St.
Gas drive off W. Tyranena Park Rd.
Assist EMS Mulberry St.
All other — child custody Catlin Dr.
Out of control juvenile S. Main St.
Written warning — Speed E. Lake & Ashland
Written warning-Speed S. Main/Woodland Beach Road
Fail/yield making a left turn N. Main St./W. Tyranena Park Rd
Written warning-speed Main/Milton
Written warning-fail to display front license plate 89/CTHV
Written warning: defective headlamp Lake/Industrial
Written warning speeding S. Main St./Pinnacle Dr.
Written warning fail to display registration sticker CTHV/89
Citation: non-registration W. Tyranena Park Rd./N. Main St.
3/2/20
Parking citations x5
N. Main St./E. Prospect St.
Assist EMS E. Grant St.
Assist EMS Topeka Dr.
All other complaints Water St.
Warning — expired registration E. Lake Park Pl./S. Main St.
911 hang up 137 E. Grant St.
Written warning wrong way on one way Catlin Dr.
Written warning fail to stop at stop sign N. Main St./E. Madison St.
Written warning defective headlight N. Main St./E. Prospect St.
Written warning speeding, expired registration N. Main St./E. Prospect St.
Assist fire O’Neil St.
Sexual assault Washington St.
3/3/20
Parking citations x5
Citation: operating without valid license, speeding E. Lake St./Ashland Dr.
Warning-truancy, contributing to truancy College St
Vehicle lock out W. Tyranena Park Rd.
Citation-contributing to truancy E. Pine St.
Written warning Speeding S. Main St./Pinnacle Dr.
3/4/20
Parking citations x4
Warning-speeding Enterprise Dr
Assist EMS E. Lake St.
Theft W. Tyranena Park Rd.
Truancy warning E. Pine St.
Citation: operating while suspended, 1st; written warning: defective head lamp, no proof of insurance N. Main St./E. Grant St.
All other reports — juvenile runaway W. Madison St.
