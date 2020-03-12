2/27/20

Written warning: defective head lamp E. Prospect St./N. Main St.

Written Warning: speeding S. Main St./Woodland Beach Rd.

Parking citations x3

Fingerprints Water St.

Truancy x2 Catlin Dr.

Found Bike Church Street municipal lot x2

Suicidal subject Water St.

Citation operating after revocation, written warning non-registration of auto N. Main St./Pine St.

Written warning expired registration S. Ferry Dr./Phillips Ln.

2/28/20

Assist EMS O’Neil St.

Written warning: speeding W. Madison St./W. Tyranena Park Rd.

Written warning: speeding W. Madison St./W. Tyranena Park Rd.

Vehicle lock out Water St.

Truancy warning College St.

Vehicle lock out W. Tyranena Park Rd

Criminal complaint: operating under the influence (2nd), written warning expired registration, following too close N. Main St./Milton St.

Written warning expired registration, non-red taillights, defective brake light N. Main St./Oak St.

Written warning defective headlight E. Lake St./Grove St.

2/29/20

Citation: operate motor vehicle while revoked, 7th offense, written warning: defective passenger brake lamp E. Tyranena Park Rd./N. Main St.

Parking citations x12

Written warning — speed, defective trailer lights Mulberry & Prairie

Written warning: fail to maintain exhaust, Truman narcotics

Written warning Speeding E. Tyranena Park Rd./E. Mills Dr.

Correction notice operating after suspension W. Tyranena Park Rd./N. Main St.

Written warning speeding S. Main St./Woodland Beach Rd.

Written warning non-registration of auto S. Main St./Water St.

Written warning: defective tail light Cty V/Mulberry

Assist EMS Rock Lake Manor

Written warning: speeding Main/Grant

Written warning: permittee with too many occupants Main/89

All other welfare check Washington St.

3/1/20

Parking citations x19

Written warning: speeding N. Main St./E. Prospect St.

Gas drive off W. Tyranena Park Rd.

Assist EMS Mulberry St.

All other — child custody Catlin Dr.

Out of control juvenile S. Main St.

Written warning — Speed E. Lake & Ashland

Written warning-Speed S. Main/Woodland Beach Road

Fail/yield making a left turn N. Main St./W. Tyranena Park Rd

Written warning-speed Main/Milton

Written warning-fail to display front license plate 89/CTHV

Written warning: defective headlamp Lake/Industrial

Written warning speeding S. Main St./Pinnacle Dr.

Written warning fail to display registration sticker CTHV/89

Citation: non-registration W. Tyranena Park Rd./N. Main St.

3/2/20

Parking citations x5

N. Main St./E. Prospect St.

Assist EMS E. Grant St.

Assist EMS Topeka Dr.

All other complaints Water St.

Warning — expired registration E. Lake Park Pl./S. Main St.

911 hang up 137 E. Grant St.

Written warning wrong way on one way Catlin Dr.

Written warning fail to stop at stop sign N. Main St./E. Madison St.

Written warning defective headlight N. Main St./E. Prospect St.

Written warning speeding, expired registration N. Main St./E. Prospect St.

Assist fire O’Neil St.

Sexual assault Washington St.

3/3/20

Parking citations x5

Citation: operating without valid license, speeding E. Lake St./Ashland Dr.

Warning-truancy, contributing to truancy College St

Vehicle lock out W. Tyranena Park Rd.

Citation-contributing to truancy E. Pine St.

Written warning Speeding S. Main St./Pinnacle Dr.

3/4/20

Parking citations x4

Warning-speeding Enterprise Dr

Assist EMS E. Lake St.

Theft W. Tyranena Park Rd.

Truancy warning E. Pine St.

Citation: operating while suspended, 1st; written warning: defective head lamp, no proof of insurance N. Main St./E. Grant St.

All other reports — juvenile runaway W. Madison St.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.