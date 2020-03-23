Dear Editor,
Justice Kelly has faithfully served the people of Wisconsin. In 2016, Governor Walker appointed Kelly to fill the seat of retiring Justice David Prosser. For Kelly’s experience, credentials, and steadfast application of law, let’s vote to keep him on Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Kelly has 19 years of experience as a private practice attorney in Wisconsin and has represented clients before the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court. Kelly was a founding partner of Rogahn Kelly LLC of Waukesha (now Rogahn Jones). Beforehand, he was a shareholder at Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c., Milwaukee. Early in his career, Kelly worked for the Office of Special Masters of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims and clerked for the late Wisconsin Court of Appeals Judge Ralph Adam Fine. Kelly earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Spanish from Carroll College (now Carroll University) and earned his law degree from Regent University School of Law in Virginia.
Kelly is a member of the board of advisors and past president of the Milwaukee Lawyer’s Chapter of the Federalist Society. He serves on the Carroll University President’s Advisory Council and is a former member of the Wisconsin Advisory Committee of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.
Justice Kelly says, “There is no end to the mischief the judiciary causes when it abandons its role of declaring what the law is, and instead arrogates to itself the power to develop new law in place of what it received from the ultimate lawgivers – the people of the State of Wisconsin and the United States.”
Visit www.justicedanielkelly.com. For outstanding judicial experience and impartial application of law vote Justice Kelly.
Pamela A. Lazaris
