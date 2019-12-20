Potato latkes are a Hanukkah tradition, since they're cooked in oil, the sacred fuel central to the story of the menorah's lighting. Alas, that oil adds to fat and calories. It also can stink up the house or apartment with a grease smell that can linger for days. This year, try Good Housekeeping's lighter twist -- crisp "oven fried" latkes made with egg whites instead of a whole egg -- that cuts the fat to 0 grams (from 3) and the calories to 65 (from 80) per serving.
Nonstick cooking spray
2 large egg whites
3 tablespoons snipped fresh chives
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
Salt and pepper
2 1/2 pounds baking (russet) potatoes (4 medium), peeled
Applesauce, optional
1. Heat oven to 450 F. Spray a very large cookie sheet (20 by 14 inches) or 2 smaller ones with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In a large bowl, with fork, mix egg whites, chives, flour, lemon juice, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper. In food processor with shredding disk attached, or on coarse side of box grater, shred potatoes. Place potatoes in colander in sink; squeeze out liquid. Stir potatoes into egg mixture.
3. Drop potato mixture by generous 1/3 cups, about 2 inches apart, onto prepared cookie sheet to make 12 mounds. Press each mound slightly to flatten into a 3-inch round.
4. Bake latkes 15 minutes. With wide metal spatula, turn latkes over and bake 15 minutes longer or until browned and crisp on both sides. Serve with applesauce if you like. Makes 12 latkes.
