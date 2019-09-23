Dear Editor,
While I appreciate Rich Lowery is better educated and less condescending than most talking heads he uses the same tired methods as others in his column on Guns as a God given right. Too many half truths and sound bite rhetoric.
Yea gun ownership as a God given right will get lots of response. That in itself is just more hyperbole to enflame the conversation and not helping anyone. I believe most all of "Gods creatures", not just man, are endowed with the instinct for defense of self, family and home. The difference being squirrels, sparrows and squids manage to do it without assault rifles.
Lowery like most people supporting NRA views quotes the Second Amendment, "the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed", but leaves out the preceding phrase, "A well regulated Militia being necessary to the security of a free state." Now his argument becomes apple to oranges. That hundreds of years of Second Amendment interpretation is currently being challenged, is questionable. The Second Amendment was never an issue until the NRA started mucking things up in the 1970s. The US Supreme Court itself paid little attention to the second amendment until 1995 US vs Lopez and 2008 District of Columbia vs Heller. Even then, conservative mainstay Justice Antonin Scalia said, “Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited...not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.” If the constitution is so etched in stone why should a Supreme Court majority even be an issue?
Lowery then claims, "the right to bear arm has deep roots in England." This is just is just blatantly false. Sovereign Kings like George III would not encourage much less allow arming the populace. The king had his own standing army. Today, gun ownership in the UK is heavily regulated and even police do not normally carry guns. Without a standing army, many colonist were required to be part of the local militia and thus required to own a firearm. This was for defense against Indians and later the British.
So get over it! A majority of gun owners are in favor of stricter gun regulation including 69% of NRA members. Lowery should be using his platform to enhance a common sense conversation rather than continually drawing a line in the sand.
Mark Schneck
Oconomowoc
