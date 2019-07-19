Citizen Advocates for Public Education and Lake Mills' moms are coming together once again to sponsor the Lake Mills Children's Clothing Giveaway Monday, Aug. 12, 12-4 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 13, 5-7 p.m. at the Lake Mills United Methodist Church.
This event is for families in need in the Lake Mills Area School District and provides clothing for children of all ages and sizes.
Volunteers are needed Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for setup including assisting with dropoff locations in transporting donations to the church and Aug. 13 anytime from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Help is needed with stocking, sorting, and delivery to set up, greeting and providing customer service during the event, and cleaning up after the event.
Please sign up here if you can assist: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0b4ba5a82ea2fe3-lmchildren
