Fort HealthCare Lake Mills welcomes new adult nurse practitioner to its team of providers. Jacqueline Wolff-Ellifson joins the team of providers at the Fort HealthCare Lake Mills clinic.
“I have been a nurse for over 20 years, and 14 of those years has been with Fort HealthCare. I feel privileged to continue my advanced career as a Nurse Practitioner for Fort HealthCare. My passion has been women’s health care,” said Wolff-Ellifson.
“Early on in my nursing career I learned to place myself into my patient’s shoes and treat them as I would want to be treated. I plan to continue this in my Nurse Practitioner role. My practice philosophy is centered around developing a partnership with my patients. This partnership involves my patients having an equal ownership and responsibility in their own health care.”
Wolff-Ellifson is also looking forward to developing professional partnerships with other health care professionals. “This partnership includes fellow nurse practitioners, physicians, nurses, and other staff members throughout Fort HealthCare. I feel this partnership involves collaboration and a willingness to learn from each other to better help patients. Being able to collaborate with other professionals is in the best interest of high-quality patient care.”
Wolff-Ellifson received her training from Edgewood College in Madison and her Master’s Degree in Nursing from Marquette University in Milwaukee, “My education as an Adult Nurse Practitioner has helped me focus on treating the whole person, providing holistic care to the individual and not just focusing on their disease or illness.”
In her spare time she enjoys spending time with her family. Her husband and three children enjoy spending time outside. She is active with her local 4-H Club and enjoys volunteering in community service activities.
“I enjoy living in Jefferson County. I look forward to my new and exciting career as a Nurse Practitioner for Fort HealthCare, caring for individuals that reside in the area.”
Wolff-Ellifson is accepting new patients, seeing them by appointment in the Fort HealthCare Lake Mills clinic located at 200 East Tyranena Park Road in Lake Mills. To make an appointment, call the clinic at (920) 648-8393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.