Over the past year and a half David Klein has worked with the Lake Mills Aztalan Historical Society on his Eagle Scout project.
Klein, a member of Boy Scout Troop 148, received his Eagle badge of rank recently. The Lake Mills High School senior provided a storage building to the historical society to house equipment and supplies for the grounds located on County Highway Q. The goal was to house hazardous equipment in a separate building from artifacts.
The original plan was to purchase the materials to build the garage through fundraising, but a neighbor of Historical Society President Robin Untz was replacing their garage and would donate it if it could be moved in a timely fashion.
“David had to reinforce the building, so it could be raised up and set on a trailer once reinforced and, on the trailer, we moved it from city of Lake Mills about four miles down the road to Aztalan the move went well with no issues,” said Paul Klein, David’s father.
Klein set a foundation for the garage on a new cement slab before they moved the garage into place.
He had to reframe for a new garage and entry door and there were also some rotted and damaged boards that needed repairs and replacing, once all the repairs were done a fresh coat of paint and landscaping were done for the finishing touches.
Klein did have enough funds from his fundraising over the years to cover all the costs needed for the project. It still took some donations for materials, supplies and man power to make the project a success
“We are very grateful for David showing interest in helping the Historical Society,” said Robin Untz, Historical Society president. “It allows us to continue with our mission of preserving and educating others about local ancient Native American history and pioneer Lake Mills and Aztalan histories.”
Klein thanked many area businesses and individuals who helped make the project a success.
Klein and fellow Scouts Sam Denzin and Brady Thomas went in front of the Board of Review to make sure they fulfilled their requirements to be Eagle Scouts recently.
“The scouting program has been a very influential part of my life and has played a large role in molding who I am today,” Klein said. “I see scouting as a great way to face and overcome many challenges, and the Eagle Scout award is a major accomplishment and a way to show I have overcome the most difficult challenge in my scouting career.”
