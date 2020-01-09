Looking for a fun night out during these long, cold nights of January? Look no further than the Lake Mills Rotary Club sixth annual Craft Beer & Wine Tasting Event which will be held on Jan. 25. Check-in begins at 5:30 with the tasting taking place form 6-9 p.m. at Lakeside Lutheran High School, 231 Woodland Beach Rd.
This year’s event will feature over 100 beers and more than 60 wines, along with generous hot and cold hors-d’oeuvres, sweets and non-alcoholic beverages. Locals may be especially interested in sampling a craft brew from Lake Mills own Sunshine Brewery and Tyranena Brewery, as well as wine varieties from Lake Mills based Lewis Station Winery. Keep an eye out for a comprehensive list of samplings on the club’s website and Facebook page.
With the vast selection of beverages available for sampling and an anticipated attendance between 400-500 people, the organizing committee is grateful to have a large venue. “Lakeside Lutheran has a lovely gymnasium they let us use. The location is fantastic, the staff is very accommodating, and the parking is quite easy.” said Amy Litscher, committee chair.
In addition to the beverages and food, the event features a silent auction, a “You Pick” bucket raffle and 50/50 cash raffle. “Our local business community is extremely supportive of this event,” said Litscher “this is our largest fundraiser of the year and in part that’s due to businesses donating a range of great products, experiences, and services for our auction and raffle.” Auction items include sports event tickets, a variety of themed gift baskets, gift certificates and much more.
Funds raised at this event help to make a positive impact both in our community as well as around the world. Past and ongoing local projects include the new batting cages at Rotary and Wallace Parks, pickleball court striping, providing multiple educational scholarships for both Lake Mills High and Lakeside Lutheran students, hosting the annual post-prom party for both High Schools, providing the Jefferson County Rock River free clinic with new computers, hosting the Pyramid City Run to benefit the Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition, providing the Lake Mills Fire Department funds for fire safety instruction materials, planting of 26 trees at local parks, and sending High School students to the annual RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards) training program. Rotary also contributed to the new flooring in the gym at the Rock Lake Activity Center.
Recent international projects include coordinating and/or providing funds for a Philippine WALK program that provides children and people with artificial limbs, a “Change Her Story Ghana” project education about women’s health, and hosting international friendship exchanges. The Club also participates in Rotary International’s on-going mission of eradicating Polio worldwide.
Tickets for this fun fundraiser are $40 in advance ($45 at the door) and are available at Lake Mills Market, Countryside Jewelry & Greenwood’s State Bank as well as online through the Lake Mills Rotary Club website. Ticket sales are limited so get yours early so you can attend this unique event!
