Oconomowoc resident Melissa Winker has announced her 2020 candidacy for Wisconsin State Assembly District 38, to “promote a family-first agenda and return our state to its proud tradition as a leader in education, economic innovation, and natural resource protection.”
Winker, a teacher and small business owner, is a second-time candidate for the seat. Winker earned 42.4 percent of the votes in 2018, a higher share than any Democrat in recent years.
“Working families, seniors, and young professionals love the quality of life to be found in our beautiful region,” states Winker. “But our proud heritage is being threatened by the priorities of our current legislature, as it continues to serve vested interests. We have seen the results: disabled environmental protections, diversion of public education funds to private schools, blocked proposals for sensible gun reform, tax breaks for large corporations, and no concern for the health care needs of working families. I will have the moral courage to fight those interests and work for what’s right.”
Assembly District 38 is home to more than 58,000 people residing in 14 municipalities across parts of Jefferson, Waukesha and Dane Counties. The election will be held on November 3, 2020.
A campaign kick-off and ice cream social is scheduled for Sunday, January 26, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Oconomowoc Community Center. The event is free and open to the public; kids are welcome. Donations to the Winker for Wisconsin campaign will be accepted, and information about volunteering for the campaign will be provided.
More information about the WINKER FOR WISCONSIN campaign can be found on its website winkerforwisconsin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.