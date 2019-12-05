It was out of necessity, Lake Mills High School graduate April (Peters) Mitchell started creating products.
The military wife and stay at home mom was sick of picking up towels off the floor and her kids couldn’t reach the over the door towel hooks she bought for their rental home. She came up with the idea for an adjustable over the door hook.
Mitchell who moved to Lake Mills with her family in 1995 graduated in 1999 and went to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to get a degree in education. She met her husband Tony there. After graduation he joined the Marine Corps and they began their adventure.
Mitchell says they’ve lived in seven different locations since her husband joined the military and she never knows what kind of home they will end up in. She came up with the idea for the adjustable over the door hook two-and-a-half years ago when they were living in a home with minimal closet space. Since then the product has been licensed and is available for sale on Amazon and several small retailers around the country.
“We’ve been traveling around a lot and it is because of the Marine Corps I came up with this idea,” Mitchell said. “We move to different houses and you just never know what kind of house you are going to get into and this particular house had no hall closet, very small closet spaces in the bedrooms and there was one towel bar in the bathroom for the four kids to share.”
She said the kids would climb up on the sink to get their towels off the over the door hangers, which were too high up for them.
“We have enough injuries alone with four kids,” she said. “They were all capable of taking their own shower, but they couldn’t reach the towel and there wasn’t anything online they would be able to reach, so I decided to make something.”
She made a sketch and hired someone to make a prototype using a 3D printer. Mitchell started pitching the product to companies who were already making hooks.
“After a lot of pitching I found the right fit, Richards Homewares.”
She worked with them to make some changes to the product. She signed her licensing deal about a year ago.
The adjustable hook isn’t the only product Mitchell has dreamed up over the last several years. She also holds a patent on a product called the Towel Belt to keep her towels off the floor.
“I created that product about 11 years ago and that one got licensed with a company, but they didn’t manufacture it.”
That product she says was out of necessity as well.
“I was potty training my two oldest and the towels would keep falling off the towel bar in the bathroom and once a towel is on the floor when you have boys it’s deemed dirty,” she said with a laugh.
Mitchell has also been working on toys and games.
“With the toys and games, I have help from my kids on that,” she said. “I look at what are they playing with, what are they doing or making up and then we make a real game out of it.”
Her four kids have been very involved in helping with developing the games.
Mitchell’s parents Fred and Beth Peters still live in Lake Mills near on Elm Point Road and the family visits town every summer. Mitchell says Wisconsin and Lake Mills is still her home.
“I live in California, but Wisconsin is home.”
The family looks at moving around the country as an adventure.
“It stinks being so far away from home, that’s the hard thing.”
Because the family has been so far away from home and family help over the years Mitchell’s products have helped her kids be independent. The hook also makes it possible for people in wheelchairs and the elderly to be independent too.
“Because of the military we were in this house, so I created the product and now I’m able to give it back to the military by helping wounded military service members.”
The company who is manufacturing the product is donating to the Wounded Warrior fund.
“The more that I sell the more I can donate,” she said. “It’s all about what you can give back to the community.”
