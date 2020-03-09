Well it happened. When I was cuddled up on the couch last Saturday night I started to feel the tickle in my throat, the one that tells you something bad is about to happen. By the early morning hours on Sunday I was sick, very sick. A trip to urgent care, with me barley able to speak, told me I had a particularly bad case of strep throat.
After a long weekend and a lot of help from family taking care of my kids because my husband also got sick after taking care of me, and some antibiotics I’m feeling much better.
With temperatures feeling like Spring last weekend it’s hard to believe we are still in the thick of cold and flu season here in Wisconsin. The state has been hit particularly hard by the flu this season, with thousands infected and 32 influenza deaths, three of them children. In Wisconsin, four children died during last year's flu season and three the year before that.
More than 40% of Wisconsin residents have received flu vaccines this season, which is a record, says Tom Haupt, influenza surveillance coordinator for the state Department of Health Services. But that still leaves many people unprotected, and the vaccine remains available.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Influenza A strains now make up a majority of reported flu cases, a change from earlier in the season when Influenza B was the dominant strain and one that took a heavy toll on younger Americans. For the week ending Feb. 29, more than 72 percent of cases tested positive for Influenza A. This type of flu season increased the odds a person could contract the virus more than once this year.
Meanwhile, the state’s only confirmed case of COVID-19 or coronavirus has recovered. In Jefferson County the likelihood of contracting the virus remains low, but common-sense practices like hand washing and coughing into your sleeve can go a long way to not spread sickness of all kinds.
At press time Tuesday, 44 cases have been investigated since the beginning of February, with only one test being positive. There are 12 tests still pending and 31 tests came back negative.
In the city of Milwaukee, 400 influenza-related hospitalizations have been reported for the 2019-20 flu season. The flu infects millions of people and kills tens of thousands each year. What do you think we should be worried about?
It is recommended everyone over 6 months of age get a flu vaccine. I’ve never had the flu, but I’ve had the vaccine every year since I can remember. My children have also had the vaccine. They’ve also never gotten the flu.
Those most at risk of any type of illness are older adults, very young children, pregnant woman and those with certain chronic medical conditions, protect these people by getting a flu vaccine.
When you hear about your family member, friend or neighbor being sick resist the urge to run and hide. Grab some hand sanitizer and find out if they have someone to take care of them and their family. Do they need someone to run to the story and pick up a meal or just feed the dog?
If it wasn’t for family I don’t know how we would have made it through last week. It takes a village and we have one here. Stay healthy Lake Mills.
