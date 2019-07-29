A 51-year-old Deerfield man has a pretrial conference scheduled Wednesday in Jefferson County Circuit Court on a charge of 11th offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, hit and run involving injury and operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood alcohol content as a possible 11th offense. All three counts are felonies.
According to a criminal complaint Michael L. Harbort was arrested by the Lake Mills Police Department March 2 outside the city after an incident in Lake Mills that resulted in injury to Carolyn R. Davis. After the crash, Harbort is alleged to have fled the scene of that crash.
Harbort entered pleas of not guilty to all charges recently and remains in custody at the Jefferson County Jail.
The complaint stated that on the day of the incident at approximately 3:25 p.m. Sgt. Ryan Walters of the town of Lake Mills Police Department and Sgt. Alan Witte of the Lake Mills Police Department were advised of a hit and run accident that had just occurred at the intersection of North Main Street and Tyranena Park Road in Lake Mills. The suspect vehicle was described as a white Ford F250. Witnesses reported that the truck had struck an occupied Toyota Camry that was stopped at a traffic light on County Highway V and that the Camry had sustained heavy front end damage.
The driver of the pickup then backed up and drove away from the scene. A witness to the accident began following the truck and contacted 911 to report the accident. The person following the truck said the vehicle was traveling east on Tyranena Park Road from the area of the McDonald’s restaurant. The vehicle later turned east onto East Lake Street and was traveling toward Aztalan. Dispatch told Witte and Walters that the vehicle had turned onto Ziebell Road, and was last seen turning into a driveway located at N5775 Ziebell Road.
“Walters was near the location, and drove to the residence, where he observed a white pickup truck matching the description of the vehicle involved in the hit and run incident. The truck was parked in the driveway of N5775 Ziebell Road. Walters pulled into the driveway behind the white pickup truck,” the complaint stated. “Witte was on his way to the location, when he was advised by dispatch that a male subject wearing jeans and a dark colored shorter jacket got out of the white pickup truck and headed toward the house on the property. Witte was further advised that Deputy Amy Heggie of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office had responded to the accident scene and was collecting information on the crash. The driver of the Toyota Camry was identified as Carolyn Davis. Sgt. Witte was advised that Davis was injured and she had been transported to Watertown Hospital for treatment.”
Walters noted that the white Ford truck was unoccupied and the vehicle had front-end damage with the bumper was pushed inward. The vehicle registration listed the vehicle owner as Michael Harbort.
After a search of the property, Harbort was taken into custody without incident. Harbort then refused to perform field sobriety and breath testing, and a search warrant was issued for a blood-draw at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital.
Harbort has a history of convictions for operating while intoxicated that go back to 1993.
If convicted on the charge of hit and run alone, he could face a fine of up to $10,000 and be imprisoned for nine months.
The charge of operating while intoxicated as a 10th and subsequent offense carries with it a fine of up to $50,000 and imprisonment of up to 15 years.
