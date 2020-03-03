At $2.43, the national gas price average is just one penny more expensive than gas prices at this time last year. Gas prices have not been cheaper year-over-year since before Thanksgiving last November. Monday’s average is four cents cheaper than both a week and a month ago. The average gas price in Wisconsin on Monday was $2.32 per gallon.
“Gas prices pushed cheaper year-over-year in the last 30 days, going from 22 cents to just one cent more expensive,” said Nick Jarmusz, Director of Public Affairs for AAA. “Healthy stock levels and cheaper crude prices have alleviated pump price pains. However, maintenance season and the upcoming switchover to summer blend could break the downward trend in coming weeks, but we are also watching the impact of the coronavirus and what that could do to demand.”
The ability to tap into robust U.S. gasoline stocks has contributed to price declines at the pump. Stocks dipped for a second week, by 2.7 million bbl, according to the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest report.
As prices dipped at the pump, regional gasoline stocks in the Great Lakes and Central States held relatively steady at 59 million bbl.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, WTI decreased by $2.33 to settle at $44.76. Crude prices have not been this low since December 2018. The significant decrease in crude prices has been led by the growing impact of the coronavirus. The market continues to worry that the impact of the virus will lead to a reduction in global economic growth and global travel, with crude demand expected to decrease. Until it appears the international public health threat from the virus decreases and China’s industrial sector recovers from the impact on production, crude prices are likely to continue facing downward pressure.
