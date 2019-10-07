Lake Mills first responders spent part of Saturday, Oct. 5, securing the future of their families in preparation for tragic circumstances.
Representatives from international law firm Foley and Larnder provided free estate planning and witnessing at the Lake Mills Fire Department, with many firefighters and even police officers taking advantage of the service, Lake Mills Fire Chief Todd Yandre said.
Known as Wills for Heroes, the pro bono program came to Lake Mills for the first time at the insistence of city attorney Dan Drescher.
“We've been working on getting this clinic into the city since basically after Chris Truman passed away at the end of last year on New Year's Eve and then all the events that occurred after that in early January,” Drescher said.
During a snowstorm on Dec. 31, a driver struck and killed Lake Mills Fire Capt. Christopher Truman, who had exited his vehicle to assist a stranded driver near Monona. Memorials to Truman’s memory line the walls of the meeting room where the estate planning took place.
Foley and Larnder associate Sherry Clay organized the event, with over 20 volunteers from the firm preparing and witnessing the signing of estate documents. The Wills for Heroes program began in Columbia, South Carolina, following 9/11 and came to Wisconsin in the fall of 2009.
“We've been holding clinics in the greater Madison area as well as in the greater Milwaukee area for years and years,” Foley and Lardner attorney Wes Taylor said. “We're happy to come wherever we're invited.”
Participants of the program, which often include spouses of emergency personnel, sign up for a two-hour session with one of the several attorneys.
“We have six of these two-hour slots in a day because we can overlap them, so we can work with about 42 people in a day,” Taylor said. “That's for a larger department. (With Lake Mills), we've got 20 first responders and spouses, and that pretty much fills up the whole day.”
For the first 30 minutes, guests watch an introductory video that explains the basic concepts of estate planning, including obscure legal terms that will come up in later discussions. Then, they sit down with an attorney to begin drafting an estate plan.
“They've pre-filled out a bunch of answers to questions about how they'd like to construct their estate plan and then the attorney works with them and drafts a will, drafts healthcare power of attorney, drafts financial power of attorney and a living will,” Taylor said.
A living will is for healthcare and financial decisions upon incapacitation, he explained, while a regular will is for naming who will be in charge of one’s estate and who will receive specific assets.
“They put that together and that maybe takes about an hour,” Taylor said. “When they're done, then they go to the folks in the middle of the room, the notaries and witnesses, and we have them execute their documents.”
The goal of the event is to protect the heroes who protect us all and after Saturday the heroes of Lake Mills are better protected.
Since 2001, Wills for Heroes programs in ten states have provided more than 7,000 free estate planning documents for first responders.
