Sgt. Alan Witte of the Lake Mills Police Department graduated from Northwestern University's School of Police Staff and Command recently. He was also awarded the Franklin M. Kreml Leadership Award.
The program in West Allis is implemented by the Center for Public Safety. The school provides upper level college instruction in leadership, human resources, employee relations, organizational behavior, applied statistics, planning and policy development, budgeting and resource allocation.
Witte’s award recognizes and encourages his high ethical and professional values and dedication to public service. He was selected for the award by his classmates.
Upon completion Witte was eligible for six undergraduate college credits from Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill.
The Center for Public Safety was established in 1936 with the goal of expanding university education and training for the law enforcement community.
Witte said the course will be invaluable to him in his future career.
“I want to thank Chief Mick Selck for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to go to this school,” Witte said in a Facebook post by the Lake Mills Police Department. “I want to thank the City of Lake Mills for helping me get to this point over the last 16 years. I would also thank the citizens of Lake Mills for supporting such a great police department.”
He also thanked the other officers for helping to cover for him while he was at the class.
Selck said the department is very proud of Witte’s accomplishments.
